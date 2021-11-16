AGENDA: Ordinance 21-03, rezoning 7 S. Greenwood Ave., second and final reading. Ordinance 21-04, repeal and replace business license, first reading by title. Ordinance 21-05, Business license standardization ordinance, first reading by title. Teresa Rappley, request to open Arcade in old Fred’s building. Committee reports: Police committee, public works/properties committee, fire committee, youth/communities, history/tourism, administrative committee, water/sewer/WWT committee. Executive session: Discuss contract between town council and engineer for Carnell Sewer Line. Council may take action after executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS (UPDATED)
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Department reports. Business: A. Consideration of CPW Cares Funds B. Consideration of jointly owned phone switch dissolution C. Consideration of transfer to the capital improvement fund D. Presentation of CPW style guide E. Consideration of sludge and solid waste disposal for WTP F. Discussion of motive water line for sodium hypochlorite injection system G. Consideration of meeting cancellations. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.