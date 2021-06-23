TODAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administration Building, Conference Room A
AGENDA: Executive session: Personnel matter in regards to the executive director.
TODAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP
TIME: noon
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administration Building, Conference Room A
AGENDA: Executive session: Personnel matter in regards to the executive director.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.
Job responsibilities include putting inserts into the newspaper. Must have a positive attitude and be a team player. Applicants must be able to: lift up to 20-lbs; stand for long periods of time; be available to work Sunday thru Friday, late evening to early morning hours; pass drug screen.