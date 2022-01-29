MONDAY
WARE SHOALS SCHOOL
DISTRICT 51 BOARD
OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library
AGENDA: School Board Recognition; Health and Safety Update, Introduce SRO for WSPS; Technology Update and Demo; Superintendent’s Update, 2021: Year In Review, ESSERs Projects Update; Action Items: Recruitment and Retention Proposal, Board Policy: DE, -R ESSER Funds (Second Reading), Substitute Teacher Pay, Overnight Field Trip Request; Finance District Financial Report Review, Support Organizations Financial Report Review; Executive Session: Evaluation of Superintendent; Action, if Needed, on Matters Discussed in Executive Session
TUESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Executive session to discuss janitorial services and a salary plan for law enforcement. Possible action may come out of executive session on janitorial services and a salary plan for law enforcement.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 1 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Executive session for legal advice regarding redistricting. Possible action may come out of executive session on redistricting.
GREENWOOD
COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. New business: A. Discussion regarding 2022 County Council goals. B. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-01 to reapportion the seven single-member election districts for the election of Greenwood County Council members based upon the 2020 Decennial Census so that the reapportioned population of these districts complies with the Federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 and Section 4-9-90 of the code of laws of South Carolina, 1976, as amended. 2. Ordinance 2022-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as an if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 0.27 acres owned by Benjamin M. Wicker and Cindy D. Wicker located at 239 Wheatfield Drive, Greenwood, South Carolina, and two parcels of land totaling approximately 0.55 acres owned by William B. Piland located at 240 Wheatfield Drive and 160 Rock Church Road SE in Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from I-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (single-family residential) Title only. Pending items: A. Consideration of appointment of members to the joint planning commission (District 2). District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Zoning ordinance. County Council report. Economic development report.
