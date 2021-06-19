MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood City Building
AGENDA: Public hearing: Consider Ordinance No. 21-020 Authorizing the City Manager to Negotiate a Purchase Contract Conveying Approximately 6.76 Acres of City Owned Property Located at 700 Kitson Street (6845-658-970); Public appearances: William Kelly with the SC Law Enforcement Network for the Presentation of a Series of Awards to the Greenwood Police Department and Staff, Chief TJ Chaudoin for the Presentation of the JP Strom Award to Officer Andrew Ramos, Ann Barklow for a Presentation on National Pollinator Week; Unfinished business: Consider Ordinance No. 21-016 Annexing One Parcel of Land, Approximately 0.12 Acres, Located at 1511 Montague Avenue Extension, Carolina Self Storage of Greenwood, Consider Ordinance No. 21-017 Annexing Four Parcels of Land, Approximately 0.35 Acres, Located off Montague Avenue Extension, owned by Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, Consider Ordinance No. 21-018 Annexing Four Parcels of Land, Totaling Approximately 87.52 Acres, Located at Clairmont Drive (6847-231-262), Cokesbury Road (6847-322-298 & 6847-389-384), and Northside Drive (6847-345-443), Consider Ordinance No. 21-019 Amending the City of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) by Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 79.64 Acres, Located at 1400 Florida Avenue from GC (General Commercial) and R3 (Low Density Residential) to MPR (Master Planned Residential); New business: Consider the Appointment of Lisa Smith to the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee, Consider Ordinance No. 21-022 Authorizing the City Manager to Negotiate a Purchase Contract Conveying Approximately .22 Acres of City Owned Property Located On Gray Street (6855-102-851), Consider Ordinance No. 21-023 Annexing and Rezoning One Parcel of Land, Approximately 15.601 Acres, Located At 1927 Calhoun Road (6837-630-315) Owned By RTB Capital, LLC, Consider Executive Session: Discussion of Negotiations Incident to Proposed Contractual Arrangements with Greenwood County, Discussion Regarding the Development of Security Personnel or Devices; City manager comments; City Council comments.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Due West Town Hall
AGENDA: Public hearing: Ordinance No. 03-2021 an ordinance to adopt the fiscal year budget for 2021-2022 beginning on July 1, 2021 and ending on June 30, 2022 for both the general fund and the enterprise fund; Recognition of visitors: Jennifer Gunnells; Legislation: Ordinance No. 03-2021 an ordinance to adopt the Fiscal Year Budget beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2022, both for the General Fund and the Enterprise Fund, to provide for the collection of funds that are necessary for the operational and capital expenditures, to provide for the receipt and expenditure of funds and other matters related thereto for the Town of Due West, South Carolina; Reports; Old business: Agreement for permission from Town Council to have certain poultry on residential property; New business.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, Council Chambers
AGENDA: Old business: Third reading on Ordinance No. 05-21 — An ordinance to establish operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Saluda County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; To provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable property in Saluda County for all county purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; To provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; To provide for other county purposes; To provide appropriations for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2021; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to county government.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood Metro Commission Room
AGENDA: Business: Approval of the 2021-2022 fiscal year budget, Election of officers for 2021-2022 fiscal year; Consideration of general insurance: Request authorization for general manager to bind coverage effective July 1, 2021; Finance reports; Service reports; Other business; Executive session: S.C. Code Ann., § 30-4-70(a)( 2)- receipt of legal advice. Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD CPW
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood CPW Boardroom
AGENDA: Bid opening: Greenwood Airport Commerce Park — North Site Enhancement work; Financial reports; Business: VisionGreenwood update, Presentation of FY2020 audit; Consideration of increases; Other business; Executive session: Executive Session to Discuss Legal and Contractual Matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a)(2). Following Executive Session, the Commissioners may return to Open Session to take action on matters discussed in Executive Session.
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD
OF ZONING APPEALS
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Public hearing: Variance request: Bill Fenton, 109 Kirkland Drive, McCormick, SC 29835, Tax Map #088-04-01-003. Request is to build a detached garage to exceed the maximum square footage as stated in Single Family Residential Zoning Section 4.2.3 (d) of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance.