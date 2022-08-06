MONDAY
WARE SHOALS Properties/Public Works Committee
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
Agenda: Citizen complaint – 24 W. Main St., code enforcement plan, address questions from interested parties for trash collection rfp, discuss swimming pool, discuss funds for tractor and equipment, discuss installing a irrigation system at Katherine Hall.
Town of Ninety Six
Judicial Committee Meeting
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Update from MRB Group, Old Business, New business, Next Steps
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Council chambers, 400 West Highland St.
AGENDA: Approval of Agenda, Approval of Minutes for July 11, 2022, Committee Reports from County Council Members, Public Presentation: Addressing at Alamo Circle BY Dr. Ralph Riley, Request to approve contract for medical services at the Detention Center, Request to apply for AFG Grant to receive New Air Packs, Request to hire a part-time position at the Library using State-Aid funding, Request to issue an Invitation for Bid for Library Renovation, Consideration to issue a Request for Proposal to paint the exterior of buildings at the Airport, Consideration to replace an A/C unit at the Magistrates Office, Consideration to repair the roof at the Health Department/DSS Building, Board and Committee appointments, Executive Session: Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (2) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended to discuss economic development and for the purpose of receiving legal advice on capital projects.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 West Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes Regular Meeting—July 11, 2022; Swearing in of Code Enforcement Officers; Unifinished business: Third reading of Ordinance (2022-06) to amend the county road system, Ordinance 2000-5, Index of Roads Maintained by Abbeville County, South Carolina, by deletion and removal from the county road system a portion of Country Lane; New business first readings: Ordinance (2022-07) to approve an option to purchase and/or a contract for the sale of 119 +/- acres located off of SC 72 in Calhoun Falls in Abbeville County (Abbeville Parcel #155-00-0202-050) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such option, contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto.; An Ordinance to approve a contract for the transfer of approximately 0.42+/- acres located at 588 Corbin Road in Abbeville County (Abbeville Parcel #003-00-00-147) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a Deed of Conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; to repeal Ordinance 2020-14; and Transaction contemplated therein; to repeal Ordinance 2020-14; and other matters related thereto.; Resolutions: Resolution (2022-27) authorizing the expenditure of funds to purchase two (2) KME Top Mount Pumper Fire Trucks from Safe Industries for $975,400.00., Resolution (2022-28) authorizing the County Director to enter into a contract with Cott Systems, Inc. for the Land Records Management System Software; maintenance and support services agreement for September 1, 2022 through September 1, 2027 at a cost not to exceed $51,450.00.; Committee reports; Countil members report/comments; public comments; executive session; action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Approve agenda, discussion items: lawn maintenance contract, zoning.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School board room
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda, approval of minutes, employee recognition (heart of the wildcat, introduction of Greenwood District 52 teacher of the year), board comments, public comments, superintendent’s report (parenting report, professional leave requests/fundraiser requests, overnight field trip request, 2-way communication platform update – Remind Hub, COVID-19 update), Finance (monthly financial report, capital improvement plan revision workshop – Aug. 29, 6 p.m. at NSPS), Personnel (approval of new hires, hiring update, Executive session (discussion of a personnel matter related to compensation of an employee, discussion of negotiations incident to proposed purchase of property, discussion of potential legal claim related to a student matter, discussion of a pending legal matter subject to the attorney-client privilege regarding an employment claim), action from executive session if needed.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 West Augusta St.
AGENDA: Approval of agenda as requested, regular town council business items (minutes, bills, financial statement); reports (police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer); new business Recommendation from the Planning Commission regarding property owned by Mat Hardy – Rezone Area to AF (Agricultural/Forest Land); will move to Legislation in September; mayor’s comments (MASC annual meeting).
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Approval of Minutes July 27th, 2022 – Regular Meeting Minutes; Business: Impact Fee Waiver Request – 220 Phenix Street (Sled Dawg Brewery), Purchase of Trojan UV Lights for Wilson Creek; service reports; other business; executive session: personnel matter, receipt of legal advice; Following Executive Session, the Commissioners will return to Open Session to act on matters discussed in Executive Session.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 West Court Avenue
AGENDA: Bid Opening: E-2-2022 – Electric SCADA System Replacement and WP-5-2022 – Asphalt Parking Lot Replacement; Approval of Minutes — July 28, 2022; Department reports; Consideration of Electrical Maintenance at Wise Water Treatment Plant, Consideration of Request from VisionGreenwood, Presentation of Red Flag Report, Consideration of Red Flag Policy Amendment, Consideration of Vehicle Purchases.