TODAY
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS HISTORY/TOURISM COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Museum update, Farmers Market, Tourism opportunity at the river, Citizens input.
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6:15 p.m. — Public Hearing, 6:30 p.m. — Regular Meeting
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Receive input on FY 2021-2022 budget; Public comments; Committee reports; Executive session: Discuss the release/retention/discipline of employees in the Police Department. Department. FOIA Section 30-4-40 Personnel. Committee may take action after Executive Session; Second and final reading of Ordinance 21-01 FY 2021-2022 budget; Old business: Goals set — assigning responsibility.