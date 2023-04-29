TUESDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: District Office, 1855 Calhoun Road
AGENDA: Executive session: personnel matters-recommendations and vacancies. Action items. Personnel matters-recommendations and vacancies. Adjournment.
LANDER UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson board room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. President’s report. Committee reports: Academic affairs – Robert Barber. Enrollment and access management/student experience and quality assurance – Holly Bracknell. Finance, facilities and audit/governmental and strategic initiatives — Don Lloyd. Action items: FY 23-24 housing rate proposal. FY 23-24 food service rate proposal. FY 23-24 course, program and other fees proposal. Institutional advancement – John Craig. Policy – Bob Sabalis. Action items: trustee emeritus/emerita four year review, president emeritus/emerita four year review, faculty emeritus/emerita four year review, staff emeritus, emerita four year review. Student affairs/intercollegiate athletics – Ray Hunt. Other business/announcements/reports. Report of nominating committee- — Ray Hunt. Election of officers. Faculty Senate – Dr. John Moore. Staff Senate – Graham Duncan. Executive session. Action may be taken after the executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Invocation: District three invocation delivered by Pastor Rodney Schultz from Grace Community Church. Pledge of allegiance. Approval of the minutes for April 18, 2023 regular meeting. Public comment. Old business. Second reading of Ordinance 2022-27 to amend the Greenwood County Code of Ordinances, Title 6 – Planning, Development, and Housing; Chapter 2 – Subdivision Regulations; Land Development Regulations, to include the process in which Plats are reviewed and approved. – Carol Coleman, County Planner. Third reading of Ordinance 2023-03 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map, as and if amended, so that two (2) parcels of land totaling approximately 15.49 acres located at 2020 Highway 246 S in Greenwood, SC (GPIN #s 6887-500-094 and 6887-480-113) changes from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to C-2 (General Commercial). – Carol Coleman, Planning Director. Consideration of approval of a variance of the Procurement Policy for the installation of new intercoms and control panel for Greenwood County Detention Center. – Major Kathy Tucker, Greenwood County Detention Center. Capital Project Sales Tax Quarterly Update. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Discussion regarding the naming of the new Highway 72 Boat Ramp. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Consideration of the approval of the LED sports lighting contract for the Wilbanks Sports Complex. – Josh Skinner, CPST Coordinator. Resolution 2023-09 to grant County Manager the authority to “Opt-In” to a South Carolina County, Large Municipality, and Solid Waste Authority Electronics Recycling Program. – Rob Russian, Public Works Director. Resolution 2023-10 to amend the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to transfer funds from the General Fund to the Capital Asset Fund for Parks and Recreation Department purchases. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. Resolution 2023-11 regarding Greenwood County Magistrate Office operations, and other related matters. – Carson Penney, County Attorney. First reading of Ordinance 2023-04 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County (Title Only). – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. First reading of Ordinance 2023-05 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and other matters relating thereto (Title Only). – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. Pending items. District repots. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report.