MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library
AGENDA: Minutes of Jan. 23, 2023. Superintendent’s update. Cognia update. WSHS program of studies. Action items: textbook recommendations, WSHS program of studies, administrator recommendations. Finance. Executive session. Action if needed on matters discussed in executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. Adoption of agenda. Public forum. Information items: District update, capital update, capital financing, action item-planning process for capital projects, financial update, Policy JFC, JG, JH, AR-JH-R2, IKE, AR IKA-R, and AR KF-R. Executive session (personnel matters- recommendations, vacancies and resignations.) Action items: personnel recommendations and vacancies.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m. executive session, 5:30 p.m. regular public meeting.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Presentations — Update of the veteran’s plaza and its final phase, Rosalind Burke. Old business: A. Consideration of boundary line agreement at 102 Windjammer. Public hearing: Second readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-27 to amend the Greenwood County Code of Ordinances, Title 6 — planning, development and housing: Chapter 2 — subdivision regulations; land development regulations, to include the process in which plats are reviewed and approved. 2. Ordinance 2023-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 3.61 acres owned by Greenwood County at 5624 Highway 25 N. in Greenwood, S.C. changes from RDD to I-1. New business: A. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Reynolds Colony — Cheryl Agnew-Bell and Duncan Swezey; Winding Creek — Megan Adams and Amy Botts. B. Update from the county treasurer’s office.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE
AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration building, room 222
AGENDA: Declarations – conflict of interest. Approval of minutes of meeting held on January 17, 2023. Financial review for approval budget status report. President’s report. PTC branding update. Commission chairman comments. Executive session (Pursuant to SC Code § 30-4-70 (a)(1): Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body or the appointment of a person to a public body.)
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 608 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Speakers — 1. Steven Taylor, WCTEL. 2. Marie Corbin, GMC. 3. Troy Washington, Bostick-Tompkins. 4. Tamala White. 5. Clarke Stearns, Sheriff. Public hearing: 1. Ordinance 21-13: an ordinance selling property at 201 East Augusta St., McCormick, S.C. 2. Ordinance 22-10: An ordinance amending section 4.1.5 of the McCormick County Zoning ordinance regarding the McCormick County Planning Commission. 3. Ordinance 22-11: An ordinance amending ordinance 91-09, ordinance 05-11, and chapter 32 of the McCormick County Code of Ordinances concerning acceptance of roads for County maintenance. 4. Ordinance 22-12: An ordinance approving and authorizing the lease of a portion of a county building located in the Town of McCormick at 219 North Mine St., identified by McCormick County Tax Map #126-02-01-029. 5. Ordinance 22-13: An ordinance to rezone tax map #126-09-02-036. Decision items: 1. Ordinance 21-13: an ordinance selling property at 201 East Augusta St., McCormick S.C. Council to consider third reading. 2. Ordinance 22-10: an ordinance amending section 4.1.5 of the McCormick County Zoning Ordinance regarding the McCormick County Planning Commission. Council to consider third reading. 3. Ordinance 22-11: An ordinance amending ordinance 91-09, ordinance 05-11, and Chapter 32 of the McCormick County Code of Ordinances concerning acceptance of roads for county maintenance. Council to consider third reading. 4. Ordinance 22-12: an ordinance approving and authorizing the lease of a portion of a county building located in the town of McCormick at 219 North Mine St., identified by McCormick County Tax Map #126-02-01-029. Council to consider second reading. 5. Ordinance 22-13: An ordinance to rezone tax map #126-09-02-036 from service industrial to commercial corridor. Council to consider second reading. 6. Ordinance 22-14: Comprehensive plan. Council to consider first reading. 7. Council to consider approving the McCormick County Airport Improvement Plan. 8. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to sign the S.C. PowerTeam SRF Grant in the amount of $715,520. 9. Council to consider appointing Richard (Rick) Noelle to the SLV Special Tax District Commission. 10. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to execute documents necessary for participation in the opioid settlements with Walgreens, Walmart, CVS, Teva and Allegan. 11. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to submit applications and documents for the Guaranteed Political Subdivision Subfund of the opioid initial settlement. 12. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to enter into a temporary agreement with the McCormick Senior Center to lease office space int eh amount of $2,000 per month including utilities for dislocated county departments and pay Greenwood Locksmith to rekey buildings upon returning to the Administration Building. 13. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to accept the vehicle bid proposal from Truist Bank. 14. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to retain the assistance of Upper Savannah Council of Governments to evaluate the operation of the water and sewer department and make recommendations as to the continued operation of the department and system was an in-house department of County Government or contracted services, and if contracted services to assist in the development of a competitive request for proposal and the evaluation thereof. 15. Council to consider authorizing the administrator to approve the extension of the professional services agreement with Clearwater Solutions, LLC (as amended) for a period not to exceed six months and subject to termination at any time on 30 day notice and authorize the administrator to execute the professional service agreement. 16. Proclamation: Recognizing February as American Heart Awareness Month. Information: 1. Upper Savannah Council of Governments Annual report. 2. Revised Corrective Action Plan associated with consent order 19-009-DW 3. Letter from DHEC — notice of violation.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Welcome visitors: Ms. Tangela Harris. Business: A. Present proposed sewer rules and regulations updates to commission. Finance reports, January financial reports.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Business — A. Consideration of vertical turbine pump overhaul. B. Consideration of development policy. Executive session to discuss contractual matters. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.