MONDAY
WARE SHOALS CALLED COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Discuss renting out the top floor of Town Hall building.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATIVE SPECIAL CALLED BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Consider ordinance number 21-031 amending ordinance number 20-027 the city of Greenwood general fund and hospitality fund budgets for 2021. (First reading)
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Beginning of regular public meeting, 5:30 p.m. Presentations: Presentation of shadow box and veteran display to the family of Steven J. Brown — Rosalind Burge, Veterans Affairs Officer. Public comment. Old business: Third readings — 1. Ordinance 2021-22 to amend the Wingert Road/Milford Springs Road PDD being Ordinance 01-95, as and if amended, to allow for a pull-a-part as an allowed use, Phil Lindler, planning director, third reading. 2. Ordinance 2021-30 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended to create standards for the building of accessory dwelling units, Phil Lindler, planning director. Third reading. Public hearing: Third reading — Ordinance 2021-28 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and WC Fiber, LLC, acting for itself, one or more subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, assigns, lessors, and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the county shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities in the County (the “Project”) and other matters relating thereto — James Bateman, economic development director. Third reading. B. Consideration of boundary line agreements — Rett Templeton, county engineer. New business: A. Quarterly update of Capital Project Sales Tax projects — Josh Skinner, CPST coordinator. B. Resolution 2021-35 to amend section 4-1-29 (a)(13) of the Greenwood County Ordinance Official County Holidays for the approval of the 2022 Official county holidays — Toby Chappell, county manager. C. Resolution 2021-36 amending 911 surcharge fund budget for fiscal year 2021 — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. D. Ordinance 2021-31 to approve the request by Magnolia Place special tax district to dissolve (title only) — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. First reading. District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Reports from municipal officers: Administration, building codes, finance, court, CPW, fire, police, streets/sanitation. Reports of standing committees. Unfinished business. New business. Council comments.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6:45 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda Town Hall
AGENDA: Business — Presentation and discussion with Lakelands YMCA.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St.
AGNEDA: Old business — Update on zoning ordinance. New business — Welcome new member Valerie Yarbough-Jones, George Selfridge to discuss proposed zoning ordinance changes. Reports: County council report, economic development report. Next meeting: Dec. 2, 2021, at the County Administration Center.