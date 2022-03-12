MONDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: The McCormick County Council will hold a budget workshop meeting with department heads and outside agencies to discuss the fiscal year 22-23 budget. No decisions, this meeting is for information only.
WARE SHOALS
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Sanitation contract: Republic trash representatives will be present, develop plan to move forward with bidding process. Tommy Walker — request to speak to committee. Supervisors report. Discuss lawn contract. Review budget. Plan for fence pricing for amphitheater.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Public hearing — 1. Ordinance 2022-02 to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 123-00-00-003, form a zoning district of restricted residential and forest agricultural to one of general residential. 2. Ordinance 2022-03 to authorize the county director to enter into a lease agreement with First Steps for 1041 square feet of space located in the old Abbeville County Administration Building at 394 Highway 28 Bypass, Abbeville, South Carolina; and other matters related thereto. Unfinished business: 1. Second reading of ordinance 2022-02 to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 123-00-00-003, form a zoning district of restricted residential and forest agricultural to one of general residential. 2. Second reading of ordinance 2022-03 to authorize the county director to enter into a lease agreement with First Steps for 1041 square feet of space located in the old Abbeville County Administration Building at 394 Highway 28 Bypass, Abbeville, South Carolina; and other matters related thereto. New business: A. Resolutions: 1. Resolution 2022-06 designating April 2022 as Fair Housing Month. 2. Resolution 2022-07 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual relationship with Ridge Recycling of Johnston, South Carolina for the hauling of scrap tire products from the Abbeville County Public Works Department. 3. Resolution 2022-08 authorizing county director to enter into a construction agreement with Cook’s Fence Company for the installation of fencing on the animal shelter property not to exceed $2,980.00 4. Resoltuion 2022-09 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Love Chevrolet; Santee Automotive; and Vic Bailey Ford for the purchase of seven new sheriff’s vehicles not to exceed $271,930.00 5. Proclamation recognizing and honoring the employees of Abbeville County Emergency Services for their dedication tot he residents of Abbeville County during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. 6. Proclamation honoring sheriff’s deputy Benjamin Dockins for demonstrating an act of heroism and bravery while serving the citizens of Abbeville County. 7. Proclamation honoring sheriff’s deputy Mark Davis for demonstrating an act of heroism and bravery while serving the citizens of Abbeville County. County director’s report. Committee reports. Council members reports/comments. Public comments. Executive session — personnel, contractual, economic development or legal issues. Action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentations: Presentation of the Mays Site Legacy Award — Shunna Jeter, Chief Executive Officer, GLEAMNS Human Resource Commission, Inc. Award presented by the Transportation Association of SC — Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. Humane Society of Greenwood Update, Connie Mawyer, director. Public comment. Old business: A. Third reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-03, dissolving Hill and Dale as a Special Tax District, Steffanie Dorn, County treasurer. Second Readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-04 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and company known to the county at this time as Project Inspire with respect to certain economic development property in the county, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain special source credits; the enlargement of the boundaries of multi-county industrial or business parks previously created by Greenwood County and Newberry County to include certain property located in Greenwood County, South Carolina now or to be hereafter owned and/or operated by Project Inspire, or one or more companies related thereto and other matters related thereto. Public hearing: Ordinance 2022-05 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land totaling 5.78 acres owned by the Medical University of SC Foundation and two (2) parcels of land totaling 11.15 acres owned by the Health Sciences Foundation of the Medical University of South Carolina located at 2056, 2070, and 2110 Montague Ave Ext., Greenwood, South Carolina, (GPIN #6837-745-443, 6837-744-444, 6837-722-472), which changes zoning classifications from C-2 (General Commercial) and R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-5 (Multi-Family Residential). – Phil Lindler, Planning Director 3. Ordinance 2022-06 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 8.10 acres owned by Howard Cobb et al located at 1222 Montague Ave. Extension, Greenwood, South Carolina, which changes zoning classifications from C-2 and R-1 to C-2. 4. Ordinance 2022-07 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land totaling approximately 10 acres owned by Ware Shoals Machine Properties, LLC located at 5712 Hwy 25 N, Hodges, South Carolina (GPIN #6930-110-778), which changes zoning classifications from RDD (Rural Development) to I-1 (Light Industrial). – Phil Lindler, Planning Director. New business: A. Consideration of appointment of GLEAMNS Commissioner representing the low-income sector of Greenwood County, Shunna Vance, GLEAMNS Chief Executive Officer B. Consideration of approval of proposed road list for CTC funding. C. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Forest lake, Mike McWhorter D. Consideration to approve revisions to Greenwood County Policy 12.2, investment policy. E. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office. F. Resolution 2022-05 supporting the South Carolina American Revolution Sestercentennial Commission. G. Resolution 2022-06 to approve revisions to Greenwood County Fee Schedule for FY2022. H. Resolution 2022-07 to amend the FY22 budget for the purchase of a K-9 integrated camera system and acceptance and use of insurance proceeds and animal control impound fees. I. Resolution 2022-08 identifying a project to satisfy the requirements of Title 12, Chapter 44 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina Code, 1976, so as to allow investment expenditures incurred by a company known to the county as Project Inspire, its affiliates and related entities, to qualify as expenditures eligible for a fee-in-lieu of taxes arrangement with Greenwood County, South Carolina; providing for other related economic development incentives, including special source revenue credits; and other matters related thereto. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-08 to establish the hours of operation of Greenwood County’s Parks.