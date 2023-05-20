AGENDA: Executive session (Discussion of employment, appointment, compensation, promotion, demotion, discipline, or release of an employee, a student, or a person regulated by a public body.) Action items. Action as necessary or appropriate on matters discussed in executive session.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: 903 West Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Executive session — contractual and legal discussions pertaining to Abbeville Area Medical Center. Action on executive session items.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL LEGISLATIVE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
WHEN: Noon
WHERE: 520 Monument St., Greenwood, Room 207
AGENDA: Consider authorizing the submission of required forms of PEBA for firefighters coverage in the police officers retirement system.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: 5 p.m. budget workshop. 5:30 p.m. executive session (closed session in the Board Room to discuss Personnel Recommendations-Resignations, Retirements, Hires and Superintendent’s contract). Regular session at 6 p.m. Approval of agenda. Public input. Consent action item: approval of minutes for April 25, 2023 regular board meeting. Gold Star Highlights. Discussion information items: superintendent’s report, construction update, CIP update, maintenance update, financial update, student services report update, curriculum update-school improvement, superintendent’s comments. Discussion action items: district and school renewal plan, 2023-2024 budget first reading, personnel. Request for information.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
WHEN: 3 p.m.
WHERE: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Receive open bids for Hasting Unit (small) — RDP at Wilson Creek wastewater treatment plant. Presentation by GMC on construction manager at risk. Business: A. Consideration to purchase for variable frequency drives at Wilson Creek WWTP. Financial reports. Executive session to discuss the following: Personnel matter.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: 121 West Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening — Maxwell Avenue, South Mathis Street water line replacement. Financial reports. Business: A. Consideration of network equipment. B. Presentation of FY2022 audit. C. Consideration of South Carolina Infrastructure Improvement Program Grant Award. D. Consideration of federal funds procurement policy. E. Consideration of IT Audit Consultants. F. Consideration of cancellation of June 22, 2023 meeting. Executive session to discuss contractual and personnel matters.