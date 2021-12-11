MONDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Information items: District updates, recognitions, Cognia (Beth Taylor), financial update (Rodney Smith). Executive session: Personnel matters — recommendations and vacancies. Action items: A. Policy AR-GCK-R B. Policy GDBC, AR-GDBC-R C. Program of studies D. Personnel recommendations and vacancies.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public presentation: 1. Animal control. 2. Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority. Public hearing: 1. Public hearing on ordinance number 13-21 “An ordinance to adopt a false fire alarm ordinance for the county of Saluda. This ordinance encourages business and homeowners to maintain alarm systems properly.” 2. Public hearing on ordinance 14-21, “An ordinance to lease T-hangars owned by Saluda County, South Carolina, located at the Saluda County Airport.” 3. Public hearing on ordinance number 15-21, “An ordinance to repeal ordinance numbers 06-14, 03-17, 15-17 and 11-18 leasing T-hangars owned by Saluda County located at the Saluda County Airport.” Old business: 1. Third reading on ordinance number 10-21, “An ordinance approving transfer of real property located at 101 Civic St., Saluda to the YMCA.” 2. Third reading on ordinance number 11-21, “An ordinance providing for the naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” 3. Third reading on ordinance number 12-21, “An ordinance to repeal ordinance number 11-91, naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” 4. Third reading on ordinance number 13-21, “An ordinance to adopt a false fire alarm ordinance for the county of Saluda. This ordinance is to encourage business and homeowners to maintain alarm systems properly.” 5. Second reading on ordinance 14-21, “An ordinance to lease T-hangars owned by Saluda County, South Carolina, located at the Saluda County Airport.” 6. Second reading on ordinance number 15-21, “An ordinance to repeal ordinance numbers 06-14, 03-17, 15-17 and 11-18 leasing T-hangars owned by Saluda County located at the Saluda County Airport.” New business: 1. Firs treading on ordinance number 17-21, “An ordinance authorizing pursuant to title 12, chapter 44 of the code of laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes agreement, by and between Saluda County, South Carolina and a company known to the county as Project Thunder II, as sponsor, and one or more existing or to-be-formed or acquired subsidiaries, or affiliated or related entities and certain sponsor affiliates, to provide for a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes incentive and certain special source revenue credits; authorizing the expansion of the boundaries of a multi-county business park to include certain sponsor affiliates to become parties to the fee agreement; and other related matters.” 2. Consideration of approval to apply for V-safe grant. 3. Approval of radio tower lease 4. Consideration of funding for Mayson Squad Truck 5. GLEAMNS Board appointments a. Public sector representative b. Private sector representative C. Low-income sector representative. Executive session: to discuss security in a county building and property on Newberry Highway. Possible action may come out of executive session on property on Newberry Highway.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Unfinished business: 1. Third reading of ordinance 2021-11 to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for an approximate two (2) acre parcel of land located at 20 Wooden Bridge Road; and identified by tax map number 014-00-00-051, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of General Residential (GR). 2. Third reading of Ordinance 2021-12 to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for an approximate nine (9) acre parcel of land located at 741 East Greenwood Street; and identified by tax map number 109-11-02-006 from a zoning district of Restricted Residential (R8) to one of General Commercial (GC). New business: Resolutions — 1. Resolution 2021-35 authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with TS Rescue of Monroe, Georgia, for the purchase of 17 sets of Fire Bunker pants and Fire jackets for Personnel PPE not to exceed $30,281.00 2. Resolution 2021-36 authorizing the County Director to enter into a purchase agreement with Blanchard Machinery Company in the amount of $354,898.67 which includes tax and delivery for one (1) new Caterpillar D5 Waste Handler. 3. Approval of the 2022 meeting and budget calendars. Committee reports: A. Finance committee B. Personnel and administration C. Public works D. Intergovernmental relations, 1. GLEAMNS Board 2. Accommodations Tax Committee 3. Accommodations Tax Committee 4. Board of Zoning Appeals. E. Planning and industrial development F. Education, recreation, health and welfare G. Public safety, 1. Officer memorial. Executive session: Personnel, contractual, economic development or legal issues.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Heart of the Wildcat Recognition (certified and classified employees of the month, South Carolina Scholar recognitions — David Schoolfield, Ninety Six High School Academic Team); Finance (2020-21 audit report – Martin Smith and Company, monthly financial review); board comments; Superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests (overnight EMS BETA club field trip to Myrtle Beach Jan. 12-14, 2022), school resource officer monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, update on roofing funding, employee attendance initiative, intent to award multi-function copier/printer RFP, policies second reading (IHAC-social studies education, JBAB-student gender and orientation), policies second reading (BEDH-public participation, BEDH-R public participation administrative rule, BEDH-E public participation card exhibit, JLDBB-R suicide prevention, intervention, postvention administrative rule, extracurricular activity communication policy); personnel updates, executive session (personnel matter, discussion of future appointment of superintendent); action as necessary for items in executive session.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Legislation: A. Ordinances, 1. Second reading/adoption ordinance 2021-10-12-01, Economic incentive allocation — McCormick Commission of Public Works. B. Second reading/adoption ordinance 2021-11-09-01, Budget amendment FY 2021/2022, installation of security system for town hall buildings and grounds. C. Second reading/adoption ordinance 2021-11-09-02, revised business license Act 176, business license standardization. Resolutions: A. Resolution 2021-12-14-01, employee handbook 2022. B. Resolution 2021-12-14-02, safety policy and management letter for 2022. C. Resolution 2021-12-14-03, DOT road transfer streetscape improvements. Proclamations: One, Lloyd Cannady Jr. and the Flying Clouds. Reports. New business: A. Working draft, ordinance 2021-12-14-01, FY 21/22 budget for the American Rescue funding allocation — will move to legislation in January. B. Two business incentive grant applications, Food Pantry and Posillico Contracting — for information. Mayor’s comments: 1. Hometown legislative Day Feb. 1. 2. Proposed information on the American Rescue Plan budgt ordinance. 3. Christmas holidays — Wednesday, Thursday, Friday — Dec. 22, 23, 24, New Year’s Eve and Day, Friday, Dec. 31.