MONDAY
UPPER SAVANNAH COUNCIL
OF GOVERNMENTS
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: Virtual/Conference Call: 864-546-5004 code: 4300#; https://us02web.zoom.us/i/4962503336?pwd=OURIRHBobEJoZkNNViVaZXVITmNldz09
AGENDA: Staff reports: Transportation: System performance amendment to the regional long range transportation plan, Prioritization of 5310 Transit Grant Funding (van purchases), Transportation update; Workforce development: Update on U.S. Dept. of Labor H-1B rural health care grant program – emergency services; Economic development: EDA CARES Act planning activities; Administrative: FY22 budget and annual resolution on select operating policies; Director’s report.
ABBEVILLE AREA MEDICAL CENTER BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: Noon
LOCATION: Education Room at Abbeville Area Medical Center
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Board room at Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood Street.
AGENDA: Public forum; Information Items: District Update (Steve Glenn), Committee (Ken Cobb), Financial Update (Rodney Smith), Policy KF-Community Use of School Facilities (Gerald Witt); Executive session (personnel recommendations and vacancies); Action items: 2021-2022 school fees (Gerald Witt), 2021-2022 general fund budget (Rodney Smith), personnel recommendations and vacancies (Christi Louden)
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Executive session at 5:30; Public hearing on the 2021-22 general fund budget at 5:45 p.m.; Open session at 6:00 p.m.; Gold star highlights, public input, approval of minutes for May 25, 2021 regular board meeting, discussion information items superintendent’s report (Cely Construction Company, Inc., CIP, maintenance update, financial update, technology update), Discussion action items (2021-2022 budget second reading, funding flexibility, personnel)
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION
AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Park Plaza, Room 104
AGENDA: Discussion and consideration: Amending the mandated use of election books policy, Amending the equipment pickup and return policy, Amending the scanner delivery policy, office and precinct procedure for photo voter registration card not signed, office procedure for returned incomplete ballot envelopes, absentee voting — assisted living facilities policy, chain of custody — voted ballots; Discussion of residences split by county lines or election districts policy; Updates on precincts 005, 048; Update on new location for precinct 17; Discussion of moving precinct 12; Updates on ADA assessments; Discussion of office security; Discussion of Homeland Security Assessments; Discussion of SEC mandated annual training classes.
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick County Administration Center
AGENDA: Old business: Update on zoning ordinance; New business: Welcome new member, Applications for new planning commission members — Byron Thompson and Valerie D. Yarbough-Jones; Reports: County Council report, Economic development report.