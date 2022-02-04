MONDAY
WARE SHOALS POLICE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Chief's report. Review budget.
CITY OF GREENWOOD LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Executive session: Consider a. Discussion of a contractual agreement for the potential sale of property located on Kitson Street and b. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
WARE SHOALS ADMIN COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Randee's report. STP's update. Discuss cross training in admin. Discuss website options. Update on drive-up snorkel box. Information on organizing town hall offices.
WARE SHOALS FIRE COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Chief's report. Cost recovery resolution. Review budget.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH & COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Community cleanup, discuss and plan. Approve spring concert series schedule. Update on amphitheater. Discuss progress on Cobb Street and North Riegel park and cleanup, drain cover update, park location. Update from Councilwoman Jackson on youth center. Beach festival, vendors, price of admission. Discuss Easter egg hunt preparation. Budget.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School cafeteria, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes (Jan. 11, 2022 and Jan. 18 2022 special called meeting); Heart of the Wildcat recognition: certified and classified employees of the month (December and January); executive session – discussion of appointment of superintendent; public participation; finance: Mr. Andrew Macke monthly financial review; board comments; superintendent report: South Carolina School Board’s Ethical Principles, parenting report, approve fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests (overnight request wresting individual upper state finals, Columbia SC, Feb. 18, 2022 and overnight request wrestling individual state finals, Anderson SC, Feb. 25-27, 2022), school resource officer monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, multi-lingual learner fill-time position, Greenwood School District 52 board of trustees filing dates, second reading: administrative rule JICDA-R code of conduct; personnel – Ms. Cathy Anderson personnel updates; executive session: personnel employee discipline and personnel contract negotiations; action as necessary for items in executive session.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: McCormick One Stop Conference Room. 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: 1. Call to Order: Quorum Confirmation; Pledge of Allegiance; Invocation. 2. Approval of Agenda as Written. 3. Appearance of Citizens, Public Comments. No written requests by deadline – Feb. 2. 4. Regular Town Council Business Items for January: Minutes; Bills; Financial Statement; Appointment of Fire Candidates Langley Willis and Justin King to the McCormick Fire Department; Public Hearing: Ordinance No. 2021-12-14-01 – American Rescue Plan Funding Budget for FY 2021-22; Legislation: Ordinances: No. 0-2021-12-14-01 - Second Reading/Adoption – ARP Funding Budget for FY 2021-22; Resolutions – None; Proclamations – None; Need to obtain Council Signatures for: Ordinance No. 2021-12-14-01 – ARP Funding Budget for FY 21/22; 6. Reports for presentation and approval as presented: Police; Fire; Clerk/Treasurer & Deputy Clerk/Treasurer. 7. Old Business: Filing of 2021 Statements of Economic Interests to be done by elected officials online (via internet) and due by noon March 30 - $100 a day for late filing; 8. New Business: Return of Yearly Employment Forms to Town Clerk/Treasurer; Update on Community Development Block Grant – Streetscape Project, Mayor Smith/Mrs. McKinney (Council Action on the VMP Monument); Executive Session: Section 30-4-70 (a)(2); Discussion of contract negotiations; Solid Waste Collection Services & Grounds Maintenance Services. Mayor’s Concluding Comments: Report on Attendance at the Hometown Legislative Action Day Meeting. 9. Adjournment.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 810 Bypass 225 S.
AGENDA: Bid opening: A. A-1-2022 - half-ton extended cab pickup truck (3) B. A-2-2022 - compact pickup truck C. E-2-2022 - transformers for electric department D. W-2-2022 - class five construction truck E. WP-2-2022 - vertical turbine pump overhaul (high service pump #1). Approval of minutes. Department reports. Business: A. Consideration of transfer to the capital improvement fund B. Consideration of municipal securities post-issuance disclosure policy revisions. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter, following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.