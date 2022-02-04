MONDAY

WARE SHOALS POLICE COMMITTEE

TIME: 5 p.m.

LOCATION: Town hall

AGENDA: Chief's report. Review budget.

CITY OF GREENWOOD LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Executive session: Consider a. Discussion of a contractual agreement for the potential sale of property located on Kitson Street and b. Discussion of matters relating to the proposed location, expansion, or the provision of services encouraging location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.

WARE SHOALS ADMIN COMMITTEE

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Town hall

AGENDA: Randee's report. STP's update. Discuss cross training in admin. Discuss website options. Update on drive-up snorkel box. Information on organizing town hall offices.

WARE SHOALS FIRE COMMITTEE MEETING

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Town hall

AGENDA: Chief's report. Cost recovery resolution. Review budget.

WARE SHOALS YOUTH & COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE

TIME: 6:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Town hall

AGENDA: Community cleanup, discuss and plan. Approve spring concert series schedule. Update on amphitheater. Discuss progress on Cobb Street and North Riegel park and cleanup, drain cover update, park location. Update from Councilwoman Jackson on youth center. Beach festival, vendors, price of admission. Discuss Easter egg hunt preparation. Budget.

TUESDAY

GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Ninety Six High School cafeteria, 640 S. Cambridge St.

AGENDA: Approval of minutes (Jan. 11, 2022 and Jan. 18 2022 special called meeting); Heart of the Wildcat recognition: certified and classified employees of the month (December and January); executive session – discussion of appointment of superintendent; public participation; finance: Mr. Andrew Macke monthly financial review; board comments; superintendent report: South Carolina School Board’s Ethical Principles, parenting report, approve fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests (overnight request wresting individual upper state finals, Columbia SC, Feb. 18, 2022 and overnight request wrestling individual state finals, Anderson SC, Feb. 25-27, 2022), school resource officer monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, multi-lingual learner fill-time position, Greenwood School District 52 board of trustees filing dates, second reading: administrative rule JICDA-R code of conduct; personnel – Ms. Cathy Anderson personnel updates; executive session: personnel employee discipline and personnel contract negotiations; action as necessary for items in executive session.

McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: McCormick One Stop Conference Room. 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick

AGENDA: 1. Call to Order: Quorum Confirmation; Pledge of Allegiance; Invocation. 2. Approval of Agenda as Written. 3. Appearance of Citizens, Public Comments. No written requests by deadline – Feb. 2. 4. Regular Town Council Business Items for January: Minutes; Bills; Financial Statement; Appointment of Fire Candidates Langley Willis and Justin King to the McCormick Fire Department; Public Hearing: Ordinance No. 2021-12-14-01 – American Rescue Plan Funding Budget for FY 2021-22; Legislation: Ordinances: No. 0-2021-12-14-01 - Second Reading/Adoption – ARP Funding Budget for FY 2021-22; Resolutions – None; Proclamations – None; Need to obtain Council Signatures for: Ordinance No. 2021-12-14-01 – ARP Funding Budget for FY 21/22; 6. Reports for presentation and approval as presented: Police; Fire; Clerk/Treasurer & Deputy Clerk/Treasurer. 7. Old Business: Filing of 2021 Statements of Economic Interests to be done by elected officials online (via internet) and due by noon March 30 - $100 a day for late filing; 8. New Business: Return of Yearly Employment Forms to Town Clerk/Treasurer; Update on Community Development Block Grant – Streetscape Project, Mayor Smith/Mrs. McKinney (Council Action on the VMP Monument); Executive Session: Section 30-4-70 (a)(2); Discussion of contract negotiations; Solid Waste Collection Services & Grounds Maintenance Services. Mayor’s Concluding Comments: Report on Attendance at the Hometown Legislative Action Day Meeting. 9. Adjournment.

THURSDAY

GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS

TIME: 10 a.m.

LOCATION: 810 Bypass 225 S.

AGENDA: Bid opening: A. A-1-2022 - half-ton extended cab pickup truck (3) B. A-2-2022 - compact pickup truck C. E-2-2022 - transformers for electric department D. W-2-2022 - class five construction truck E. WP-2-2022 - vertical turbine pump overhaul (high service pump #1). Approval of minutes. Department reports. Business: A. Consideration of transfer to the capital improvement fund B. Consideration of municipal securities post-issuance disclosure policy revisions. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter, following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.

