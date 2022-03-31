Public meetings Mar 31, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TODAYTOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED COUNCIL MEETINGTIME: 5:15 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Discuss amphitheater lighting quote. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Top sponsors named for Mid-Winter Ball Mar 29, 2022 Chemistry major from Zimbabwe crowned Mr. Lander 2022 Mar 29, 2022 FIRST Lego league Team Presents Big Idea to Piedmont Tech Instructors Mar 29, 2022 Duncan acknowledges school during National Agriculture Week Mar 29, 2022 Latest News +17 US returns to World Cup despite 2-0 loss at Costa Rica +12 Live updates: Red Cross warehouse damaged in Mariupol +10 Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscars slap Greenwood County Sheriff's Office cracks down on opioid overdoses Edith Childs won't seek reelection, plans to focus on family Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offGreenwood police charge 3 after chaseGreenwood pastor making a difference locally, internationallyHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackSecret to success: Retiring grocery store owner's love for food, people made for perfect recipeGreenwood city finance director resigns; interim namedGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood city manager is leaving for new jobHonea Path man charged after dog mauling released on $15,000 bond State News SC Senate approves allowing public money for private schools Filing period closes for South Carolina's primary elections Nucor steel wins competition to be coolest thing made in SC Univ of SC trustees blistered for secret trip, coach buyouts Invasive plants endanger sea turtles, hurt SC sand dunes 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here