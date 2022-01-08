MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL GOALS WORKSHOP
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Goals workshop.
WARE SHOALS
POLICE COMMITTEE
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report.
WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss billing the water department for services rendered. Begin finalizing details of the bidding process for trash service. Discuss trash dumpster in the parking lot beside Town Hall. Discuss removing Bradford Pear trees at Pine Park. Look at replacing cameras and locks at Industrial Park trash lot. Discuss speed bumps/humps.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Reports — Mayor’s report, town administrator, attorney John Andrew Bishop, fire, police, utilities. Old business: 1. Storage building at public works. Announcements: MASC’s on-demand online courses consists of six sessions. For more information and to gain access to the free training sessions, visit masc.sc. Upper Savannah Council of Governments will be hosting a 2022 community development workshop on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m. at Ninety Six Baptist Church. Town offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17 and President’s Day on Feb. 21. February’s council meeting will be held on the second Monday due to President’s Day. Executive session: Matters related to the American Rescue Plan.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: New business: A. first readings, 1. Ordinance 2022-01 to authorize the county director to enter into a lease with Rock Communications for the purpose of building a telecommunications tower; and other matters related thereto. b. Resolutions: 1. Resolution 2022-01 identifying a project to satisfy the requirements of title 12, chapter 44 of the South Carolina Code, so as to allow investment expenditures incurred by WC Fiber, LLC, acting for itself and/or one or more subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, assigns, lessors or other project sponsors, to qualify as expenditures eligible for a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes arrangement with Abbeville County, South Carolina and other matters related thereto. 2. Resolution 2021-02 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Vic Bailey Ford for the purchase of six new sheriff’s vehicles not to exceed $215,000.
WARE SHOALS FIRE COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH
AND COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss sub-committee recommendations for amphitheater. Update on amphitheater. Discuss progress on Cobb Street and North Riegel park and cleanup. Update from Councilwoman Jackson on youth center. Discuss Easter Egg hunt preparation.
TUESDAY
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
Agenda: Ordinance 21-07: An ordinance adopting a redistricting plan for McCormick County. First reading (title only).
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda; approval of minutes for Dec. 14, 2021; public participation; accreditation update – Mr. Paul Spadaro; monthly finance review – Mr. Andrew Macke; board comments; superintendent report: board appreciation month, South Carolina school board’s ethical principles, parenting report, approved fundraisers/one-day field trips/ professional meeting requests – overnight All-Region band clinic to Lexington Feb. 25-27 and overnight All-State band clinic to Furman University March 11-13, school resource officer monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, 2022-2023 school calendar, safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of service, new DHEC guidelines for COVID-19, second reading of policies (policy BEDH – public participation, administrative rule BEDH – public participation, exhibit – BEDH public participation, extracurricular communication policy), first readings (administrative rule JICDA – code of conduct); Personnel updates – Ms. Cathy Anderson.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: One Stop Conference Room, 109 W Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Call to order; quorum confirmation; pledge of allegiance; invocation; approval of agenda as presented: recognition of Johnny Moore, town maintenance employee; appearance of citizens, public comments; no written requests by required deadline; regular town council business items: December minutes; December bills; December financial statement; legislation: Ordinance 2021-12-14-01 – American Rescue Plan Funding FY 21/22 Budget; resolutions; proclamations: School Choice Week. Reports: police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer; old business; new business: filing of 2021 statements of economic interests (must be done by elected officials online (no exceptions) and due by noon, March 30; report on contracts for 2021; mayor’s comments: MLK 2022 holiday to be observed Jan. 17; hometown Legislative Action Day (MASC) Feb. 2; adjournment.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS LOGISTICS COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Park Plaza meeting room
AGENDA: Discussion of change to election night check-in procedures. Discussion of poll worker recruitment. Discussion of polling locations for 2022. Discussion of delay of return of absentee ballots by the USPS. Discussion of the Ware Shoals School District 51 Election.
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Consideration of recommendation to award bid for backup storage device equipment B. Consideration of a master plan proposal C. Consideration of rate study consulting fee. Executive session to discuss receipt of legal advice.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening: A. E-1-2022 — compact hydraulic excavator. Financial statement. Department reports. Business: A. Ratification of water meter ERT modules B. Consideration of Tantalus maintenance agreement C. Consideration of annexation incentives for water and sewer.
McCORMICK COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Parksville Town Hall, 205 Railroad Avenue, Parksville.
AGENDA: Call to order; roll call; approval of minutes from Dec. 2; old business: Zoning Ordinance; new business: election of officers, comprehensive plan; reports: County Council report, economic development report; adjournment.