MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., room 207
AGENDA: New business: Consider executive session for the following: a. Discussion regarding the development of security personnel or devices. b. Discussion of negotiations incident to a proposed contractual arrangement with the Greenwood County Solicitor’s Office. Upon returning to open session, council may take action on matters discussed in executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Regular meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. Third readings: Ordinance 2021-22 to amend the Wingert Road/Milford Springs Road PDD being Ordinance 01-95, as and if amended, to allow for a pull-a-part as an allowed use; Ordinance 2021-23 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling about 10 acres, owned by Eaton Corporation located at 5502 Highway 25 N. (GPIN #6930-118-548) which changes zoning classifications from RDD to I-1; Ordinance 2021-24 regarding the election of the Greenwood County Council chairperson and vice chairperson; Ordinance 2021-25 removing the moratorium on the permitting of residential structures below 750 square feet, imposed by Greenwood County Ordinance 2018-19, and providing permitting guidelines for residential structures costing in excess of $1,000 regardless of square footage, and other matters relating thereto; Ordinance 2021-26 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax and incentive agreement by and between Greenwood County and Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC LLC and AACRE Impresa Greenwood LLC, companies previously identified collectively as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors, pursuant to which the county shall covenant (a) to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities in the County (the “new project”) and (b) to provide certain special source revenue credits in connection with certain existing property located in the County (the “existing project” and, together with the new project, the “project”) (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the company and the project, and (3) other matters relating thereto; Ordinance 2021-27 (1) amending the Master Agreement governing the Greenwood-Newberry Industrial Park dated Dec. 31, 2012 between Greenwood County and Newberry County, South Carolina so as to enlarge the boundaries of the park to include certain property now or hereafter to be owned and/or operated by Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC LLC and AACRE Impresa Greenwood LLC, companies previously identified collectively as Project iFactory, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors, and (2) authorizing other matters related thereto. New business: consideration of appointments to the Accommodation Tax Commission, Joint Planning Commission and Joint Board of Zoning Appeals; approval of plans to harvest timber on the airport property; Resolution 2021-27 authorizing a temporary transfer of funds from the Special Appropriations Fund to the Airport Operating Fund; Resolution 2021-28 amending the contract with MAT for transportation services; Resolution 2021-29 making a transfer of American Rescue Plan Act Funds to the Capital Projects Sales Tax Fund to complete the Brewer Community Center restroom renovations; Resolution 2021-30 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax and incentive agreement by and between Greenwood County (the “County”) and the company identified for the time being as Project Premises, acting for itself, one or more subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, assigns, lessors, and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the County shall, amongst other things, covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities to be located in the county and other matters relating thereto. First Readings: Ordinance 2021-28 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu-of-tax and incentive agreement by and between Greenwood County (the “County”) and one or more companies identified collectively for the time being as Project Premises, acting for themselves, one or more affiliates, and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment of certain facilities in the County (the “Project”) and other matters relating thereto; Ordinance 2021-29 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 81.78 acres, located at 315 Chinquapin Road (GPIN #6835-681-777) which changes zoning classifications from R-1 to R-2; Ordinance 2021-30 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended to create standards for the building of Accessory Dwelling Units. District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report. Executive session if needed. Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session.
SALUDA TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 100 S. Jefferson St., Saluda
AGENDA: Appearance by citizens or others. Reports from municipal officers: Administration, building codes, finance, court, CPW, fire, police, streets/sanitation. Reports of standing committees. New business: A. Swearing in of new police officer B. Approval of town meting and holiday schedule for 2022 C. Discussion and approval of internal COVID policies and procedures. Council comments.
THURSDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Old business: Update on zoning ordinance. New business: 1. Henry Wallace Martin — Discuss road acceptance from McCormick County for Wallace Town Road in Plum Branch off S.C. Highway 283. 2. New member application — Valerie D. Yarbough-Jones. 3. Continuing education training. Reports: 1. County council report. 2. Economic development report. New meeting: Nov. 4, 2021 at the county administration center.