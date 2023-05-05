MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public hearing — 1. Ordinance number 06-23, “An ordinance authorizing the diminution of the boundaries of Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority, South Carolina; providing for the publication of notice of the said findings and authorization; and generally approving other matters relating thereto.” Old business: 1. Second reading ordinance number 04-23, “An ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, for educational and school purposes in school district one of Saluda County, South Carolina: To provide for levy of taxes and the taxable property in School District One; to provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues coming into the school district during the fiscal year. 2. Second reading ordinance number 05-23, “An ordinance to establish operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Saluda County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable property in Saluda County for all county purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to provide appropriations for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to county government.” 3. Second reading ordinance number 06-23, “An ordinance authorizing the diminution of the boundaries of Saluda County Water and Sewer Authority, South Carolina; providing for the publication of notice of the said findings and authorization; and generally approving other matters relating thereto.” New business: 1. A resolution ordering a referendum in Saluda County, South Carolina, to submit the question of whether the county shall issue not exceeding $7,500,000 total principal amount general obligation bonds; providing for the form of ballots to be used; providing for notice of the referendum; and providing for all other things necessary to submit the aforesaid question. 2. Approval of FAA planning and design grant and match. 3. Approval of match for the Hazard Mitigation Grant. 4. Approval of updated grant policy. 5. Approval of updated pipe/driveway policy. Executive session.
TUESDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL BUDGET WORKSHOP
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: 610 South Mine St., McComrick
AGENDA: Budget workshop to discuss the fiscal year 23-24 budget. No decisions, this meeting is for information only.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Fiscal year 2023-24 general fund budget
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda. Approval of minutes: April 11, 1013 monthly meeting and April 28, 2023 called meeting. Board comments. Public comments. Recognition: Heart of the Wildcat awards, Edgewood Middle School Junior Scholars. Superintendent’s report: professional leave requests/fundraiser requests/overnight field trips, parenting report, Lt. Boudreau SRO monthly report, PlaySafe information. Finance: monthly financial report, capital project update, 23-24 budget update. Policy: policy DGD credit card use first reading, Policy GCQE retirement of professional staff first reading, policy GDQC retirement of support staff first reading, policy KFD clear bag use at district events first reading, policy BEDM electronic participation in board meetings first reading. Personnel: 2023-24 hiring recommendations, hiring update.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens — Everette Hall — youth empowerment. Public hearings: FY 23/24 general fund operating, capital projects and American Rescue Plan Funding Budgets as published in the Lincoln Journal Messenger. Legislation: A. Ordinances, two — Ordinance-2023-06-12-01 Introduction/first reading — FY 23/24 general fund operating budget, Appendix A, schedules of revenue & expenditures, the capital projects budget, and the American Rescue Plan Funding Budget. Ordinance-2023-06-13-02 — Introduction/first reading — Comprehensive plan update ordinance for 2023; public hearing to be held June 13, 2023. Proclamations — May — Mental Health Awareness Month. Reports. New business: A. MASC annual meeting information. B. 2023 premium pay schedule for essential workers.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
WHEN: 3 p.m.
WHERE: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Bid award recommendation for computer replacements. B. Bid award recommendation for exterior facility maintenance for West Alexander and EFBB. C. Request to transfer funds. Service reports: A. April service reports.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
WHEN: 10 a.m.
WHERE: 121 West Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening — A. IT-2-2023 — Greenwood CPW Network Equipment. Department reports. Business: A. Consideration of overhaul clarifier gear drives #17 & #18 in sedimentation basins. B. Update on economic development within the City of Greenwood. C. Consideration of electric rate stabilization policy and PPCA revision. D. Consideration of gas rate stabilization policy and PGC revision.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Fiscal year 2023-24 general fund budget
GREENWOOD SCHOOL
DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
WHEN: 6 p.m.
WHERE: Ninety Six Primary School
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda. Approval of minutes: April 11, 1013 monthly meeting and April 28, 2023 called meeting. Board comments. Public comments. Recognition: Heart of the Wildcat awards, Edgewood Middle School Junior Scholars. Superintendent’s report: professional leave requests/fundraiser requests/overnight field trips, parenting report, Lt. Boudreau SRO monthly report, PlaySafe information. Finance: monthly financial report, capital project update, 23-24 budget update. Policy: policy DGD credit card use first reading, Policy GCQE retirement of professional staff first reading, policy GDQC retirement of support staff first reading, policy KFD clear bag use at district events first reading, policy BEDM electronic participation in board meetings first reading. Personnel: 2023-24 hiring recommendations, hiring update.