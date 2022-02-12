MONDAY
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Council to discuss the redistricting maps. This meeting is for information only. No decisions will be made.
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Approve minutes from Jan. 10. Monthly financial statements for November, December and January. Auditor’s report: McKinley, Cooper & Co. LLP. Reports: Mayor, council reports and comments, town administrator, fire, police, utilities. New business: Town Hall expansion project, RIA grant for sewer improvements. Announcements: Town offices will be closed Feb. 21 for Presidents Day; reminder of state ethics deadline on March 30; budget workshop is 6 p.m. Feb. 23; Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 24.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex, 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville.
AGENDA: Public hearing on Ordinance 2022-01, which would authorize county director to enter into a lease with Rock Communications SC for space at the ball field at 750 U.S. Highway 178 in Honea Path for a radio communications tower and a 10-foot-by-12-foot building. Approve minutes for Jan. 10 regular meetings and goal workshop, and Jan. 25 special meeting. Presentation: Ken Martin with Martin-Smith & Company CPAs will give report on audit results for 2021. Old business: Second reading of Ordinance 2022-01. First readings: Ordinance 2022-02 to amend the Abbeville County Official Zoning Map for parcel identified by tax map number 123-00-00-003 from a zoning district of Restricted Residential and Forest Agricultural (FA) to General Residential; Ordinance 2022-03 to authorize the County Director to enter into a lease with First Steps (“Lessee”) for space in the old Abbeville County Administration Building at 394 Highway 28 Bypass, Abbeville. Resolutions: Resolution 2022-03 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual relationship with Walker Brothers Inc. of Lexington in the amount of $11,000.00 for the purchase and installation of two warning flashers on Industrial Park Road; Resolution 2022-04 authorizing the county director to accept delivery of the John C. Calhoun statue located in Charleston, South Carolina; proclamation honoring Abbye Light for being selected to participate in the Miss South Carolina Pageant, which will be June 25 in Columbia; proclamation recognizing and honoring Hobart “Hobie” Erickson for his years of service to Abbeville County as a firefighter. County director’s report. Committee reports: Finance; Personnel and Administration; Public Works; Intergovernmental Relations — Commission on Alcohol & Drug Abuse, Upper Savannah COG Board of Directors and Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board); Planning and Industrial Development; Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare; Public Safety. Council member reports and comments. Public comments. Executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
LOGISTICS COMMITTEE
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., Room 104
AGENDA: Update on polling locations for 2022. Update on delay of return of absentee ballots by USPS. Discuss items for fiscal budget and budget expenditures. Update on office security measures. Information on TextMyGov.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 3:30, beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Old business, public hearing: A. The sale/exchange of 0.19 acres of land by Greenwood County to Palmetto Crossing Construction LLC, the land to be sold/exchanged being a portion of the tract situated at Greenwood County Tax Map number 6879-933-088, along the western boundary line of that tract. This is a portion of the property to be conveyed to Greenwood County by deed of Bartley Moseley, LLC, which will be accomplished prior to this sale/exchange. Second readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-01 to reapportion the seven single-member election districts for the election of Greenwood County Council members based upon the 2020 Decennial Census so that the reapportioned population of these districts complies with the Federal Voting Rights At of 1965 and section 4-9-90 of the code of laws of South Carolina, 1976, as amended. 2. Ordinance 2022-02 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 0.27 acres owned by Benjamin M. Wicker and Cindy D. Wicker located at 239 Wheatfield Drive, Greenwood, South Carolina, and two parcels of land totaling approximately 0.55 acres owned by William B. Piland located at 240 Wheatfield Drive and 160 Rock Church Road SE, in Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from I-1 to R-2. New business: A. Adoption of Wilbanks Sports Complex Master Plan B. Update from the county treasurer’s office. C. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-03 dissolving Hill and Dale as a special tax district 2. Ordinance 2022-04 authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee in lieu of tax agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company known to the county at this time as Project Inspire with respect to certain economic development property in the county, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain special source credits; the enlargement of the boundaries of a multi-county industrial or business park previously created by Greenwood County and Newberry County to include certain property located in Greenwood County, South Carolina now or to be hereafter owned and/or operated by Project Inspire, or one or more companies related thereto and other matters related thereto.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Meeting held via Zoom and conference call
AGENDA: Declarations of conflicts of interest. Approve minutes of Jan. 18 meeting. Policy revision for approval: 3 8-7-1040 Contagious Diseases, Infections, and Pandemics. Closure of welding diploma. Financial review for approval: budget status report (revenue, expense). Stronger Together: Piedmont Technical College Strategic Plan 2022-24. Commission chairperson comments. Executive session.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Approve minutes of Jan. 18 and Feb. 7 meetings. Speaker: Tamala White, chairperson of Planning Commission. Decision Items: Third reading of Ordinance 21-07, which adopts redistricting plan; first reading of Ordinance 21-08, which amends Code of Ordinances relating to subdivisions and adopting a revised zoning plan and ordinance for McCormick County; Resolution 13-21, which recognizes the Rev. James F. Kinsler Retirement. Council to consider authorizing administrator to transfer deadline ambulance to the Sandy Branch Fire Department; proclaim February as American Heart Awareness Month and Black History Month. Information: Annual investment report from Upper Savannah Council of Governments; letter from Mayor Roy Smith. Committee reports.