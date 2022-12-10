MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Board Room at Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Approve minutes. Adopt agenda. Public forum. Information items: District update; board update — board brainstorming workshop on Jan. 28, legislative conference update; financial update. Executive session: Personnel matters and legal advice on pending claims. Action items: Policy JCA, JE, JKE, AR-JKE-R and KI; program of studies; Board Policy BE (time of board meetings); and personnel recommendations and vacancies.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library — Conference Room
AGENDA: Approve minutes from Nov. 21. Approve agenda. Superintendent’s update: 2021-22 audit and accreditation progress. Action items: Board policy updates — IMDA Patriotic Exercises (new), IMDB Flag/Motto Displays (revise), IHAC Social Studies Education (revise), JQ Student Fees/Fines/Charges (revise), BBBD Board Member Removal from Office (new) and JJI Interscholastic Athletics (revise); Overnight Field Trip – WSM Jr. BETA Club; Textbook Recommendation; district calendars: 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26. Finance review.
TUESDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson Board Room
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. Board chair report. President’s report. Committee reports: Academic Affairs — Bachelor of Science in Fitness & Wellness, Bachelor of Art in Creative Writing, Faculty Handbook revision; Enrollment and Access Management/Retention; Finance, Facilities and Audit/Governmental and Strategic Initiatives — FY 2023-24 tuition/general fee/special rates proposal (roll call vote required), request approval of upcoming projects estimated between $1 million and $2 million (elevator repair, replacement and upgrades; science building ventilation project; and 323 Main St. HVAC, electrical infrastructure and fire safety); Institutional Advancement; Policy — awarding of honorary degrees and release of student information to third parties; Student Affairs/Intercollegiate Athletics. Other business/announcements/reports: affirmation of Executive Committee statement at May 3 board meeting; Faculty Senate; Staff Senate. Executive session to discuss personnel matter.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School Cafeteria, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Affirm agenda. Approve minutes of Nov. 8 meeting. Board comments. Public comments. Recognition: Ninety Six High School Marching Band, Heart of the Wildcat Recipients. Superintendent’s report: Parenting report; professional leave requests/fundraiser requests; safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of service plan update; SRO monthly report. Policies: JLCE First Aid and Emergency Care (second reading), Policy JKE — Expulsion of Students (first reading), Administrative Rule JKE-R Expulsion of Students, Policy JQ Student Fees/Fines/Charges (first reading) Administrative Rule EF-R Food Services. Finance: Audit results, RFP 23.001 Ninety Six Elementary Security Systems Intent to Award, monthly financial report. Personnel: hiring update, approval of 2023-24 new hire. Executive session: Appeal for expulsion of Student A, receipt of legal advice for a potential legal claim; discussion of employment discipline of Employee A. Action from Executive Session (if needed).
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Abbeville County Administrative Complex at 903 W. Greenwood St.
AGENDA: Approve minutes for Nov. 14 meeting. Unfinished Business: third reading, Ordinance 2022-13 to amend the text of specific sections of the Zoning Ordinance #07-22 of Abbeville County, adopted Feb. 11, 2008. New Business: Resolution 2022-43 authorizing county director to enter into an agreement with Pope Flynn LLC (Bond Counsel) to prepare necessary documents to issue a Solid Waste Revenue Bond for about $1.5 million so that such documents can be brought before Abbeville County Council for approval; Resolution 2022-44 authorizing county director to negotiate with Harris Systems USA Inc. for the master license and software agreement, maintenance/support services agreement and first year’s maintenance costs at a cost not to exceed $1.45 million; Resolution 2022-45 authorizing county director contract with W.E. Martin Contracting of Pauline for repair of Diamond Mine Road creek crossing not to exceed $17,950.00; proclamation honoring and congratulating Abbeville High School Football Team on winning the Class AA State Championship; Proclamation of appreciation and recognition for Drew Simpson’s service to Abbeville County; Proclamation of appreciation and recognition for Jason Bonds’ service to Abbeville County; Proclamation recognizing and honoring John T. Calhoun for his 33 years of service and contributions to Abbeville County; approve 2023 meeting and budget calendars. County director’s report. Committee reports: Finance; Personnel and Administration; Public Works; Intergovernmental Relations — Board of Assessment Appeals, Calvin Donaldson and Library Board, Robert Pruitt; Education, Recreation, Health and Welfare; Public Safety. Public comments. Executive session.
McCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: McCormick One Stop Conference Room, 109 W. Augusta St.
AGENDA: Approve agenda. Appearances: Brianne Pratt, candidate for police officer position. Business items: Minutes, bills and financial statement. Resolutions: Obtain signatures for Resolution R-2022-11-08-01, County Hazard Mitigation Plan, approved Nov. 8; Resolution R-2022-12-13-01, Safety Policy & Management Letter, Protocol for Reporting Accidents for 2023. Reports: Police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer. Old business. New business: American Rescue Plan Funding – four applications for funds to nonprofits; Business Incentive Grant Program – two applications for funds to businesses. Mayor’s comments.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Audit Presentation. Approval of minutes: Nov. 9 budget workshop and Nov. 9 regular workshop. Business: consider right-of-way contract extension. Service reports. Finance reports. Other Business. Executive session: personnel issues and receipt of legal advice. Commissioners may act on matters discussed in executive session. Action items: Consider pay adjustments for employees; consider resolution to increase monthly compensation of Commissioners to reflect cost-of-living adjustment effective Jan. 1.
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Receive comments from the public concerning proposed sewer service charges base rate schedule, Volumetric charge for all customer classes, monthly sewer flat rate for customers without water meters, Volumetric charge for industrial customers, allocated capacity charge for commercial and industrial customers, sewer viability charge, additional excessive use charge for commercial and industrial customers, septic tank waste charge, inspection fees, video inspection fee, low-pressure system maintenance fee and impact fee. These proposed rate changes appeared in a paid notice of public hearing in the Dec. 2 edition of the Index-Journal on Page 7B. The Commission will also make public a report establishing the basis for the impact fee.
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: Immediately following public hearing
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Consider the following action items: Adopt proposed sewer service charges base rate schedule effective Jan. 1, adopt proposed Volumetric charge for all customer classes effective Jan. 1, adopt proposed monthly sewer flat rate for customers without water meters effective Jan. 1, adopt proposed Volumetric charge for industrial customers effective April 1, adopt proposed allocated capacity charge for commercial and industrial customers effective April 1, adopt proposed sewer viability charge effective Jan. 1, adopt additional excessive use charge for commercial and industrial customers effective April 1, adopt septic tank waste charge effective Jan. 1, adopt inspection fees effective Jan. 1, adopt video inspection fee effective Jan. 1, adopt proposed low-pressure system maintenance fee effective Jan. 1, adopt proposed impact fee effective Jan. 1, adopt amended fiscal year 2022-23 budget, and adopt amendments to cost recovery policy.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Assembly Room, 810 Bypass 225 S.
AGENDA: Public hearing to receive comments regarding an increase in electric, natural gas and water rates. Business: Consider utility rate increases, consider 2023 budget, consider transformers.