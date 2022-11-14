TUESDAY
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS ADMIN COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss mini-grant and application, discuss rental of Katherine Hall (town square)
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Building, room 222
AGENDA: Call to Order; Declarations – Conflict of Interest; Approval of Minutes for meeting held on Oct. 18, 2022; Policy Revisions for Review (open admissions, retention of students records, grading system and standards of progression, honors, probation and attendance, tuition waiver for senior citizens, student activities and organization, accountability for equipment assets, provision for secure storage; Financial Review for Approval October 2022; President’s Report (Evolv demonstration, financial aid dynamic forms, placement testing); Commission Chairman’s Comments; Executive Session; and Adjourn.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Oath of office; welcome/moment of silence/pledge of allegiance; approval of agenda; election of officers; public input; consent action item: approval of minutes for Oct. 18, 2022 zoning workshop and for Oct. 25, 2022 regular board meeting; goldstar highlights; executive session (personnel contracts, specifically recommendations/resignations); return from executive session; discussion information items: CIP, maintenance update (lawn maintenance award, plumbing recommendation), financial update, curriculum update, technology update; discussion action items: 1st reading -2023-24 year-round modified school calendar, personnel recommendations, funding options for remainder of building projects, lawn maintenance award, plumbing recommendation; request for information.
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Reading of public comments statement; public comments; Bryan Butler – Katherine Hall; Approval of minutes (10/18 council meeting and 10/24 called council meeting); executive session – discuss the potential hiring of a police officer. Council may take action after executive session; Committee reports (police committee, public works/properties committee, fire committee, youth/communities, history/tourism, administrative committee, water/sewer/WWT committee.)
THURSDAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL WORKSHOP
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Visitors Center
AGENDA: Approval of previous meeting minutes – October 17, 2022 regular meeting; unfinished business: Greenwood County Capital Sales Tax Project Updates (Ninety Six Mill Village storm water drainage, town park); town official reports: planning committee, maintenance of buildings committee, streets and sanitation committee, judicial committee, finance committee, public safety committee; mayor’s report; new business: recommendation to adopt an ordinance to prohibit the excessive, loud, unusual, or explosive use of the engine and compressed air-braking devices within the town limits, recommendation to adopt an ordinance to prohibit the making and creating of excessive, unnecessary, or unusually loud noises within the limits of the municipality, Edgewood School Apartment project presentation, Carol Coleman Greenwood County Planning Director, Duke Energy charging station project presentation, Mayor Rowe.