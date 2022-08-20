ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: 5:30 p.m. executive session (Personnel Contracts-specifically Recommendations/Resignations and Superintendent’s Evaluation, Contract, and Goals), 6p.m. regular open session; action as necessary or appropriate based on matters discussed during executive session – personnel contracts, recommendations and resignations; superintendent’s contract and goals; recognition and announcement of distribution of funds by Superintendent Molly Spearman, state superintendent of education and S.C. delegation members; public input; consent action items: Approval of minutes for July 26, 2022 Regular Board Meeting and minutes for the August 9, 2022 Called Board Meeting; superintendent’s report (CIP, planning for distribution of funds announced by Superintendent Spearman, certification of delegates for the 2022 delegate assembly, ABM update, lawn maintenance, safety/security, maintenance update, financial update, curriculum update, student services/federal programs update, ACSD school zone request); discussion action items: local board approved courses, textbook adoptions.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business — A. Request to purchase four remaining flow meters B. Impact fee waiver request, 220 Phoenix St., Sled Dawg Brewery. C. Amendment to the employee manual. Executive session to discuss personnel matter and receipt of legal advice.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Financial statement. Business: A. Consideration of electrical maintenance at Wise Water Treatment Plant B. Consideration of electric SCADA system replacement C. Consideration of asphalt parking lot replacement D. Consideration of clarification to retiree insurance. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter — following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.