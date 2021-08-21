MONDAY
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick, SC 298354
AGENDA: Discussion: Council to receive update from Lee Dorn, Johnson, Laschober & Associates, P.C. regarding two change orders for the New EMS Facility. Also, update on new EMS substation to be located at Old School Road.
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 1:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session. Presentations: Introduction of new litter prevention coordinator, quarterly update from Greenwood County Humane Society. Public comment. New Business: Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissionersfor the following Subdivisions: Beech Lake – Johnny Holtzclaw (Reappointment), District 7 Rock Creek – Matthew Clary (New), District 6 Belle Meade – T. Stewart McDonald (New), District Six; consider authorizing county manager to sign amended investment advisory agreements with Greenwood Capital; update from the County Treasurer’s Office; Resolution 2021-19 to transfer of funds to Capital Projects Sales Tax Fund for the Promised Land Walking Trail; Resolution 2021-20 to consider budget amendment for partial expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act Funds; Resolution 2021-21 transferring funds to begin Phase II of the JC Boozer Complex; Resolution 2021-22 declaring Greenwood County Council’s intent to proceed with the County Council decennial census redistricting process, assisted by the South Carolina Regulatory and Fiscal Affairs Office. First readings: Ordinance 2021-20 to approve the request by Lost Lure Special Tax District to dissolve; Ordinance 2021-21 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being Ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling about 28.1 acres, owned by Beattie Development located at 421 Sagewood Road (GPIN #6835-749-806) changes zoning classifications from R-1 to R-2. Executive session, if needed. Action may be taken on items discussed in executive session.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:15 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. regular session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Consent Action Items: Approval of minutes for July 27, 2021 regular board meeting, approval of minutes for Aug. 6, 2021 budget workshop, Approval of minutes for Aug. 16, 2021 Special Called Meeting; Discussion Information Items: Superintendent’s Report (Attendance Zones/Transfer Data, CIP, ABM dates to meet, Enrollment information, LOST – Local Option Sales Tax, Year Round Calendar, Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Technology Update, Curriculum Update, Safety Update); Discussion Action Items (2021-2022 General Fund Budget second Reading; Policy IKADD (Content and Recovery) 1st Reading; Policy JFABC (Transfer Students) 1st Reading; Personnel)