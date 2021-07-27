TODAY
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Request number R-21-07-01 (District 4) by Beattie Development LLC. This request is to rezone two properties totaling 28.10 acres located at 421 Sagewood Rd (GPIN # 6835 749-806) from R-1 (Single Family Residential) to R-2 (Single Family Residential), Request number R-21-07-02 (District 3) by Cliff Redd. This request is to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance to modify the PDD (Planned Development District) zoning district on 81.21 acres located at 225 Wingert Rd (GPIN # 6857-907-176) to allow for a salvage yard/pull apart on the property; Land development review: Clairbourne Duplexes Phase I, final review.