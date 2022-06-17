MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Room 2017
AGENDA: Public hearings — 1. Consider ordinance 22-012 annexing about 1.22 acres, more or less, located at 200 Brooks Stuart Drive. 2. Consider ordinance 22-013 amending the code of ordinances of the city of Greenwood, Chapter 42, vehicles for hire, division 6, fares, section 42-207©. 3. Ordinance number 22-014 amending ordinance 18-011 by amending city code section 20-1, international fire code. 4. Consider ordinance 22-015 amending city off Greenwood Code of Ordinances chapter 16, elections, section 16-7(a), ward lines for single member districts established. Public appearance — 1. Recognize Ann Barklow representing Bee City USA. New business: 1. Consider request from Clauette Bannerman related to Wisewood community garden. 2. Consider ordinance 22-016 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning approximately 53.52 acres of land, located at 1380 Bypass 25 SE, from GC to R10. 3. Consider authorizing the city manager to execute an agreement with Greenwood County for the continuation of E911 addressing services. 4. Consider resolution 22-006 to authorize the city manager to sign an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Milford Pines development, LLC for Milford Pines Subdivision. 5. Consider executive session for discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements for development of proposed affordable
housing.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Old business: Third readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-13 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County. 2. Ordinance 2022-14 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and other matters relating thereto. Ordinance 2022-15 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, of the hospitality tax budget including anticipated revenue and allocation of expenditures. Public hearings: Second reading — 1. Ordinance 2022-16 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 12.63 acres located at 500 Highway 246 S. in Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from I-1 to AG-3. C. Consideration of boundary line agreements. New business: A. Consideration of the memorandum of understanding for S.C. Works Center operations. B. Consideration of appointments to the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board for the three-year term ending June 30, 2025. C. Proclamation recognizing the 100th birthday celebration for Annie Bell Dowtin Perrin. D. Discussion regarding the extension of Greenwood County’s COVID leave policy based on the federal Families First Coronavirus Relief Act, through Dec. 31, 2022, to continue the same county policy and to keep, but not expand, the 80-hour COVID leave bank for each employee. E. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Saddle Hill — Eric Snead, McKellar Farms — Floyd Gray Jr., Chinquapin — Betsy Collins, Quail Run — Ann Holzhaur, Wooddbury — Leigh Ann Hanke, Crestview — Madilyn McKee, Crestview — Jennifer Allen, Forest Hills — Keith Snead, Idle wood — William King, Loccksley Hall — Vernice Cox, Beech Run — Kevin Wisham, Creekside — David Crotts. G. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office H. Resolution 2022-18 regarding the amendment of the FY 22 budget for the purchase of body and in-car cameras for the Sheriff’s Department. I. Resolution 2022-19 regarding the Greenwood County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan. J. Resolution 2022-20 regarding joinder agreement for Cinergy, a subsidiary of Duke One, to join Teijin FILOT Master Agreement.
WEDNESDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 West Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Old business — 1. Third reading on ordinance 04-22, “An ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 for educational and school purposes in school district one of Saluda County, South Carolina: To provide for levy of taxes and the taxable property in school district one: To provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues coming into the school district during the fiscal year. 2. Third reading on ordinance 05-22, “An ordinance to establish operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Saluda County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable property in Saluda County for all county purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the expenditures of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to provide appropriations for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to the county government.” Executive session.
THURSDAY
LANDER UNIVERSITY
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: F. Mitchell Johnson Board Room, Lander University
AGENDA: Finance, facilities and audit/governmental and strategic initiatives committee. Action item: 1. FY 2022-2023 budget proposal (action item) — Don Lloyd.
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 West Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Financial statement. Business — A. Vision Greenwood update B. Consideration of 1/0 primary underground wire C. Consideration of Carolina Gas Transmission contract extension D. Consideration of resolution for check exchange with the city of Greenwood. Executive session to discuss a personnel matter. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matters discussed in executive session.