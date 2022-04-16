MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Public hearings: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-009 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning a 0.38 acre portion of land located at 1414 Calhoun Road from R3 to GC (second reading). Public appearances: 1. Recognize Zsaquez Flucker from GLEAMNS, HRC 2. Recognize police chief T.J. Chaudoin for the following presentations — Medal of Valor and Purple Heart to Capt. Matthew Caughman, Lifesaving award to Sgt. Dan Cardarelli. New business: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-010 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning approximately 0.35 acre portion of 0.95 parcel of land located at 612 Seaboard Ave. from NC to R7 2. Consider ordinance number 22-011 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning one parcel of land, approximately 1.07 acres, located at 108 Webb Ave. from GC to R12. 3. Consider approval of the proposed 2022 Greenwood County Transportation Committee paving list as presented by staff.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentations — Fire Safe South Carolina 2021 community designation. Public comment. Old business — Third readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-08 to establish the hours of operation of Greenwood County’s Parks. Public hearing: Third readings: 1. Ordinance 2022-04 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and SPF North America, Inc., a company formerly known to the county as Project Inspire with respect to certain economic development property in the county, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain special source credits; (2) the enlargement of the boundaries of a multi-county industrial or business park previously created by Greenwood County and Newberry County to include certain property located in Greenwood County, South Carolina, now or to be hereafter owned and/or operated by SPF North America, Inc., or one or more companies related thereto, and other matters related thereto. 2. Ordinance 2022-09 to amend the Greenwood County Ordinance 2022-01 in order to maintain contiguous districts. New business: A. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Country homes — Ella M. Brown, Heathwood — Edward Blake Royce, Virgin Heights — John H. Blocker. B. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office C. Resolution 2022-11 to amend the FY22 budget for the purchase of a compactor used at the Greenwood County landfill D. Resolution 2022-12 to amend the FY22 budget for the purchase of a Verkada camera system for the detention center and other matters related thereto. E. Resolution 2022-13 granting authority to county staff to execute a land purchase agreement F. Resolution 2022-14 providing for the inducement of a Fee In Lieu of Tax Agreement between Greenwood County and Project River G. First reading — Ordinance 2022-10 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Project River to provide for payments of fees in lieu of taxes and the issuance of certain infrastructure credits, the conveyance of certain real property to Project River, the inclusion of the subject property in a multi-county industrial park, and other related matters (Title Only).
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration building room 222, Lex Walters Campus
AGENDA: Call to Order; Declarations – Conflict of Interest; Approval of Minutes for meeting held on March 15, 2022; Innovator of the Year Award Presentation; Innovation Team of the Year Award Presentation; Financial Review for Approval (Budget status report – Feb. 2022, operating budget 2023, plant funs projects 2023) ; President’s Report (foundation, enrollment and communications); Commission Chairman’s Comments; Executive Session; and Adjourn.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Public forum; Information Items: District Updates (Steve Glenn), Student/Staff Recognitions, Superintendent Evaluation-May 23, 2022 (Ken Cobb), Security Update (Natalie Talbert); Financial update (Rodney Smith); Executive Session: Personnel Matters-Recommendations, Vacancies and Resignation; Action Items: Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden)