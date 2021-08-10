TODAY
WARE SHOALS HISTORY/TOURISM COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Museum update. Katherine Hall update. Requirements for gifting/fundraising. Future tourism opportunities. Public comments.
WARE SHOALS ADMIN COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Randee’s report. Update on STP: Total collected; number of bench warrants served; how many letters left to send; have any been to court; if so, what happened. Current STP update: How many STP have been added this year; are we collecting correctly or sending letters appropriately. Uniform rental: Cancellation quote; how many uniforms are we paying for; do our employees have all uniforms that were issued; are we going to keep renting uniforms; will they be required to wear them. Pop-up shop update: Discuss a date; discuss the fee to rent table; discuss a theme for the event; discuss some items we would like to see.
WARE SHOALS WATER/SEWER COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Town Hall
AGENDA: Report from L&L Environmental. Executive session to discuss real estate matter: Negotiation of an agreement to acquire an easement interest in real estate within the town to accommodate the construction of a proposed wastewater collection line. Committee might take action after executive session.
WEDNESDAY
McCormick County Council, Modoc Special Fire Tax District Commission and McCormick Volunteer Fire Department Commission joint meeting
TIME: 11 a.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: This meeting will be to discuss fire service. This meeting is for information only. No decision will be made.
FRIDAY
McCormick County Council legislative delegation meeting
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: The legislative delegation will decide an appointment to the McCormick County Election Commission and a reappointment to the Piedmont Technical College Commission, as well as discuss a vacancy on the McCormick County Transportation Committee. The legislative delegation will allow McCormick County Council to discuss issues concerning the county.