Public meetings Jun 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TODAYGREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEESTIME: 6 p.m.LOCATION: Library conference roomAGENDA: Minutes, approve agenda, standing ovation, district safety update, superintendent’s update, action items (community eligibility provision – Ware Shoals High, policy revision GBEB, personnel recommendations, textbook recommendations, certified and non-certified salaries, 2022-23 budget second reading), monthly finance review. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Update Agenda School Public Authority Work Recommendation Action Item Provision Superintendent School District 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood High School senior gets head start on college Jun 21, 2022 Monies raised for Folds of Honor Jun 21, 2022 PTC campus director ‘couldn’t ask for a better team’ Jun 21, 2022 Classmates celebrate 50th high school reunion Jun 16, 2022 Latest News +7 Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan quake killing 1,000 +6 The AP Interview: Estonian PM says don't play down Russia Maradona's medical personnel to face homicide trial +4 Weekend Ticket: Patriotic weekend fires up in Ninety Six +2 Greenwood PD asking for public's help in Sunday homicide Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood authorities investigating Sunday morning homicideGCSO: Escaped inmate turns self inDispute leads to man being shot at Burger KingGreenwood man faces attempted murder chargeTraffic stop leads to arrest of Greenwood manGreenwood man faces attempted murder charge in weekend shootingChanging of the guard: Malik Goodman takes over Ninety Six softballGuest column: Says letter contained false biblical informationLearning and pride: Abbeville residents enjoy Juneteenth celebrationEight is enough: Family with eight living siblings in their 70s remains close State News SC Democrat seeks age limit for 'geriatric' politicians Shots for tots: COVID vaccinations start for little US kids Army: Disinterred remains do not match Native American boy South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh likely to lose license Title IX propelled women from college courts to CEO offices