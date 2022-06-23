TODAY

GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES

TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Library conference room

AGENDA: Minutes, approve agenda, standing ovation, district safety update, superintendent’s update, action items (community eligibility provision – Ware Shoals High, policy revision GBEB, personnel recommendations, textbook recommendations, certified and non-certified salaries, 2022-23 budget second reading), monthly finance review.

