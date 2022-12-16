MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Executive session to receive legal advice regarding post-employment benefits. Action may follow. New employee introductions. Consent agenda: Approve minutes of Nov. 18 meeting, accept city manager report for period ending Nov. 30, and accept CPW consolidated reports for period ending Oct. 31. Public hearings/second readings: Ordinance No. 22-026, which rezones 42.77 acres at 912 Spring St. from medium-density residential to high-density residential; Ordinance No 22-027, which authorizes the City Manager to issue CPW revenue bond anticipation notes in 2023; Ordinance No. 22-029, which adopts the budgets for 2023; Ordinance No. 22-030, which adopts Hospitality Budget Line Item for 2023; and Ordinance No. 22-028, which levies tax for the City of Greenwood for 2023. New business: First reading of Ordinance No 23-001, which amends Section 34-9 (3) and (4) Fee Schedule and Procedure for Billing of Chapter 34, Solid Waste, the Code of Ordinances of the City of Greenwood. City manager comments. City Council comments.
TOWN OF NINETY SIX
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
AGENDA: Approve minutes from Nov. 21 meeting. Second reading of Ordinance 2022-04, which prohibits the excessive, loud, unusual or explosive use of the engine and Jake Braking devices within the town limits. Second reading of Ordinance 2022-05, which prohibits making and creating excessive, unnecessary or unusually loud noises within the limits of the municipality. Town Council reports. Mayor’s report. First reading of Ordinance 2022-06, which amends the Ninety Six Town Zoning Ordinance to create a Planned Development District (PDD) for a 12.94-acre parcel owned by the South Carolina Rural Education Grassroots Group (public hearing: Dec. 27). Resolution 2022-03, which consents to and approves annexing two parcels of land — 47.36 acres lot off Joseph Road (GPIN# 6895-461-028) and 22.14 acres off (Davis Drive GPIN# 6894-604-967) — owned by RTB Development LLC.
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West
AGENDA: Legislation- A. Resolution 02-2022, authorizing and approving the acceptance of certain loan assistance monies from the South Carolina Water Quality Revolving Fund Authority; authorizing the mayor to execute that certain loan assistance agreement between the town of Due West and the South Carolina Water Quality Revolving Fund Authority; and other matters relating thereto. Reports.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 3 p.m. executive session, 4:30 p.m. regular public meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Special recognitions to outgoing council members. Resolution 2022-41 recognizing Edith S. Childs and her 24 years of service as Greenwood County Council Member for District One. Resolution 2022-42 recognizing Melissa Spencer and her four years of service as Greenwood County Council Member for District Three. Proclamation for Edith S. Childs presented by the City of Greenwood. Presentation by Symrise Pet Food of plaques for Ms. Childs and Ms. Spencer in honor of their service on Greenwood County Council and support of Project Inspire. Presentation to Melissa Spencer of alma mater shirt from Bay Island Sportswear in honor of her service on Greenwood County Council. Old Business: Second reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-24 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company known to the County as Project Gopher with respect to certain economic development property in the County, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain Special Source Credits, and other matters related thereto. Public hearing, second reading: 1. ordinance 2022-025 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 1.15 acres owned by Oak Avenue Exchange LLC at 414 and 416 Pitts Circle in Greenwood, S.C. changes from R-7 to C-2. 2. Ordinance 2022-26 to amend the Greenwood County PDD Ordinance for the Hunters Creek Plantation Development, being Ordinance 2-94, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land totaling approximately 272.22 acres owned by Beartop Holdings LLC located at 2612 Hwy 72 W, 101 Woodlawn R, and 1809 Old Abbeville Hwy in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN# 6826-793-416) changes from PDD (Planned Development District) to PDD (Planned Development District) to create a revised master plan. New business: A. Discussion regarding proposed Veterans Memorial Plaza and design. B. Annual approval of airport capital improvement plan. C. acceptance of Manley Garvin FY2022 final audit. D. Consideration of the extension of current balances of COVID leave through June 30, 2023 without adding additional time. E. Update from the county treasurer’s office. F. Resolution 2022.43 to amend the FY23 budget for expenditure related to ARPA funds. G. Resolution 2022-44 to consider approval of Northwest Volunteer Fire Department agreement. H. Resolution 2022-45 identifying a project to satisfy the requirements of Title 12, Chapter 44 of the South Carolina Code, so as to allow investment expenditures incurred by a company known to the county as Project Gopher, its affiliates and related entities, to qualify as expenditures eligible for a fee-in-lieu of taxes agreement with Greenwood County, South Carolina; to provide for other related economic development incentives, including special source revenue credits; and other matters related thereto.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Approve minutes from meetings on Nov. 15, 18, 28 and Dec. 5. Chairperson will recognize Kathryne P. Butler, outgoing probate judge. Speakers: George Selfridge; Frank Walker, Parksville mayor; Jeremy Sponseller, CWS project manager, and Steve Cawood, CWS CEO; David McAlister, Manley Garvin. Decision items: Second reading of Ordinance 22-10, which changes the reference to the establishment of the Planning Commission in the Zoning Ordinance; first reading of Ordinance 22-11: which amends Ordinance 91-09, Ordinance 05-11, and Chapter 32 of the McCormick County Code of Ordinances concerning acceptance of roads for County maintenance; Resolution 05-22, which accepts Jacob’s Way and Rough Lane into the McCormick County Road Maintenance System; Resolution 06-22, which accepts Easter Ln. into the McCormick County Road Maintenance System; Resolution 07-22, which designates ARPA Funds; accept 2021-22 County Audit from Manley Garvin LLC; authorize administrator to sign the Appendix I, page 5 Innovative Readiness Training Request for Military Assistance; authorize administrator to sign the project application for Airport Grading Coordination and Environmental Services particularly described in the McCormick County Task Order #3 scope and fee; authorize administrator to issue notice to proceed to Spratlin & Sons Construction for the construction of the North EMS Substation in the amount of $875,000; authorize administrator to enter into memorandum of understanding agreement with the state Department of Veteran’s Affairs for permission to use the platform to send and receive client referrals at no cost; and authorize administrator to release the Capital Penny Sales Tax Funds to McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah (MACK) in the amount of $50,739 for Life Safety Renovations. Information: EMS North Substation rendering.