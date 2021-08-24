TODAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES (REVISED)
TIME: 5:15 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. regular session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Consent Action Items: Approval of minutes for July 27, 2021 regular board meeting, approval of minutes for Aug. 6, 2021 budget workshop, Approval of minutes for Aug. 16, 2021 Special Called Meeting; Discussion Information Items: Superintendent’s Report (Attendance Zones/Transfer Data, CIP, ABM dates to meet, Enrollment information, LOST – Local Option Sales Tax, Year Round Calendar, Maintenance Update, Financial Update, Technology Update, Curriculum Update, Safety Update); Discussion Action Items (Dixie High School Weight/Wrestling/Locker Rooms Construction; 2021-2022 General Fund Budget second Reading; Policy IKADD (Content and Recovery) 1st Reading; Policy JFABC (Transfer Students) 1st Reading; Personnel)
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL, NINETY SIX CPW JOINT SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six CPW, 102 E. Main St.
AGENDA: Executive session to discuss a contractual matter dealing with the sale/purchase of 120 NW Main St. CPW and/or Town Council might take action after executive session.