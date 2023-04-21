AGENDA: Contract discussion with Lighting Services, Inc. regarding LED sports lighting at the Wilbanks Sports Complex. General update regarding the Wilbanks Sports Complex. Executive session if needed.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Welcome visitors: receive and open bids for computer replacements, receive and open bids for exterior facility maintenance for West Alexander and EFB, Greenwood Capital. Approval of minutes: April 12, 2023 meeting minutes. Business: bid award recommendation for lab analysis services, bid award recommendation for vehicle/equipment maintenance. Financial reports.
THURSDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Bid opening: WP-3-2023 – Overhaul Clarifier Gear Drives #17 & #18 in Sedimentation Basins. Approval of minutes: April 13, 2023. Financial reports: Countybank report, financial statement. Business: consideration of concrete meter vault assembly for Leath Correctional, consideration of cold and hot domestic water pipe replacement, consideration of vehicle and equipment maintenance. Other business. Executive session to discuss contractual matters per SC Code 30-4-70(a).
FRIDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 8 a.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Certified recommendations to hire certified personnel.