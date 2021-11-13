MONDAY
WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE CALLED MEETING
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss grass cutting contract. Discuss garbage collection contract.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Building, 520 Monument St., Room 201
AGENDA: Consent agenda: Approve minutes from Oct. 18 meeting, and accept as information reports of the City Manager for Oct. 31 and Commissioners of Public Works Consolidated Reports for period ending Sept. 30. Public hearings and second readings: Ordinance No. 21-029, rezoning about 0.2 acres at 107 Grace St. from Neighborhood Commercial-Greenwood Village Overlay to Office Professional-Greenwood Village Overlay; Ordinance No. 21-030 to adopt a revised business license ordinance in accordance with the Business License Standardization Act; Ordinance No. 21-031 amending Ordinance No. 20-027 the City of Greenwood General Fund and Hospitality Fund budgets for 2021. Public appearances: Recognize new City of Greenwood employees; recognize S2TEM Centers S.C. Director of Client Services Alice H. Gilchrist and Executive Director of Arts Center Greenwood Silvia Martin; recognize Discover Greenwood Director Kelly McWhorter for a 2021 Discover Greenwood update. New business: Consider first reading of Ordinance No 21-032. to authorize city manager to issue CPW revenue bond anticipation notes in 2022; consider first reading of Ordinance No. 21-033 to levy tax for the City of Greenwood for 2022; consider first reading of Ordinance No. 21-034 to adopt the budgets for 2022; consider first reading of Ordinance No. 21-035 to adopt hospitality budget line item for 2022; consider Ordinance No. 21-036 authorizing city manager and city clerk to execute an extension of the existing site lease agreement between the City of Greenwood and the Greenwood Toros Soccer Club; consider Resolution No. 21-011 proclaiming Nov. 13-21 as National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week; consider Resolution No. 21-012 authorizing Christmas gifts for employees; consider authorizing the city manager to enter into a contract with Boudreaux Group for implementation of a retail property inventory, assessment and marketing strategy plan. City manager comments. City Council comments.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Call to Order; Organizational Issues: Election of Officers, Date and Time for Regular Board Meetings; Approval of Minutes; Adoption of Agenda; Public Forum; Information Items: Recognitions, District Update (Steve Glenn), Security Update (Natalie Talbert), Cognia Presentation (Beth Taylor), CERRA Supply and Demand Report (Christi Louden), Ninth Grade Academy Report (David Trent); Policy (AR-GCK-R) First Reading (Christi Louden); Policy (GDBC, AR-GDBC-R) First Reading (Rodney Smith); Financial Update (Rodney Smith); Executive Session: Contractual Matter — Mathews Elementary Classroom Wing, Personnel Matters-Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies; Action Items: Approval of Contractor for Mathews Elementary Classroom Wing (Rodney Smith), Personnel Recommendations and Vacancies (Christi Louden).
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community Library
AGENDA: Public Input; Approve Agenda (Chairman Calvert); Minutes October 18, 2021; Standing Ovation Recognition (Dr. Sprouse); Clemson Grant “Research Experience for Undergraduates in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security Education for Middle School Students: A Mathematical Approach” (Mrs. Livingston, Mrs. Mobley, Ms. Bannister); Superintendent’s Update (Dr. Sprouse): Roof, Paving, HVAC Projects, Health and Safety; Finance Review; Executive Session; Action Items (Chairman Calvert); Action as Necessary or Appropriate on Matters Discussed in Executive Session.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Historic Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. Old business. New business. Standing committee reports: Mayor’s report; Public Safety, council member Charles Stevens; Street & Sanitation, council member Wayne Gibert; Finance, council member John Jefferson; Judicial, council member Kellar Rogers; Maintenance of Building, council member Bridget Porter; Planning, council member Mickie Goodman. Executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library, 600 Main St.
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. with regular meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Approval of minutes for Nov. 2 meeting. Greenwood Regional Visitors and Tourism Bureau 2021 update from Kelly McWhorter, executive director. Public comment. Public hearing and second reading on Ordinance 2021-31 to approve the request by Magnolia Place Special Tax District to dissolve. Consider contract from The Gordon Group LLC for the Volunteer Fire Station at Morgan Road. Consider appointing Pam Willis as a special tax district commissioner for Grace Court Townhomes. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office. Resolution 2021-37 to approve funding for Greenwood County’s public information officer. Ordinance 2021-32 amending Ordinance 2021-15, continuing Greenwood County’s use of a Fire Support Uniform Service Charge on parcels in the unincorporated area of Greenwood County, and other matters related thereto (Title Only). Consider appointment of members to the Joint Planning Commission, Joint Board of Zoning Appeals and Greenwood County Public Library Board. District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report. Executive session if needed.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration building room 222
AGENDA: Call to order; declaration – conflict of interest; approval of minutes of meeting held on October 19, 2021; presidential ambassador introduction; Policy Edits to Review for January 18, 2022 Approval ( Revise: 3-2-2070 Tuition Waiver for Senior Citizens, 8-2-1030 Full-Time Faculty Terms of Employment, Teaching Workload, Overload Compensation, and Responsibilities, 8-7-1040 Contagious Diseases, Infections, and Pandemics; Delete: 8-2-1090 English Fluency Requirement for Faculty Employment, 8-2-1090 English Fluency Requirement for Faculty Employment (PTC); Add: 8-2-109 English Fluency Requirement for Faculty Employment (SBTCE)); Financial review (Budget Status Report – October 2021, Revenue, Expense, Highlights, Facts Sheet, Other); President’s report (Hope Rivers): Academic affairs (Keli Fewox), Economic development/continuing education (Rusty Denning), Facilities (Paige Childs), Foundation (Fran Wiley), Human resources (Alesia Brown), Institutional effectiveness (Donne Foster), Student affairs and communications (Josh Black); Commission chairman comments; executive session; adjourn.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL
DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: Election of board officers, approve agenda, Gold Star Highlights; public input; consent action item (approval of minutes for Oct. 26 and Nov. 9 meetings); Discussion information items, superintendent’s report: CIP, Cognia accreditation, breakfast grant award, maintenance update, financial update, technology update, curriculum update; discussion action items: textbooks adoption, policy GDBC (support staff supplementary pay/overtime) first reading, policy GCCA (shared leave) first reading.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 S. Mine St.
AGENDA: Approve minutes from meetings on Oct. 19 and Nov. 2. Chairman Jennings will recognize Emanuel Crowder and Maxine Gable on their retirement. Speakers: Skeet Cooper, S.C. Aviation Association commissioner; Amy Gay, Modoc; Frank Rainwater, S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs. Decision items: Council to consider re-appointing Steven Booth to the SLV Special Tax Commission; council to consider appointing Craig Granger to the SLV Special Tax Commission; council to consider authorizing the administrator to approve the proposal for landscaping not to exceed $142,000 submitted by Lee Dorn, Johnson, Lashober & Associates, P.C. to be paid from Rural Stabilization Funds; council to consider the 2022 Holiday List for County Employees. Information: Letter from DHEC to Water & Sewer Department. Committee reports.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: Boardroom, 121 W. Court Ave.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for Oct. 28 meeting. Department reports. Consider CPW Cares Funds. Consider jointly owned phone switch dissolution. Consider transfer to Capital Improvement Fund. Presentation of CPW Style Guide. Consider sludge and solid waste disposal for WTP. Discuss motive water line for sodium hypochlorite injection system. Consider meeting cancellations. Other business.