TODAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY
LEGISLATIVE DELEGATION
TIME: 10:30 a.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library, 600 Main St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes from July 12. Old business: Findings of the Inspector General review of Greenwood County and Abbeville County First Steps partnerships. Appointments to board and commissions: Andrew Goforth and Anne Hancock to Cokesbury College; Judy P. Butler, Lynn B. Rust, Jacqueline A. Smith, Mary Margaret Jackson and Brad M. Russ to Burton Center Board for Disabilities and Special Needs; and Shirley L. Shelton to Old 96 Tourism Commission. Update on funds for Pard Grant applications from the towns of Hodges and Ware Shoals. Other business as needed.
WARE SHOALS
TOWN COUNCIL
CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 8 Mill St.
AGENDA: Second and final reading on Ordinance 21-02, Millage Rollback.