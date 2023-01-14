MONDAY
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS YOUTH AND COMMUNITY EVENTS CALLED COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Discuss alcohol sales at the Catfish Festical 2023 with catfish committee and Carolina Beer representative.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Approval of the minutes for January 3, 2023 regular meeting. Presentations: Employee recognition for 2022 fourth quarter, quarterly presentation update on investments – Neil Chapman and Jared Davison, First Citizens Bank, Greenwood County Humane Society update – Connie Mawyer, Director, and Jim Medford, HSOG Chairman. Public comment. Third reading Ordinance 2022-24 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and Duke Energy Renewables Solar, LLC, a company formerly known to the County as Project Gopher, with respect to certain economic development property in the County, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain special source credits and other matters related thereto. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office.
PIEDMONT TECHNICAL COLLEGE AREA COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Building room 222, Lex Walters Campus
AGENDA: Declarations – Conflict of Interest; Approval of minutes for meeting held on Nov. 15, 2022; Financial Review for Approval: proposed budget request by county FYE2024, budget status report; President’s Report: new construction update; Commission Chairman’s Comments; Executive Session.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Visitors center
AGENDA: Approval of previous meeting minutes: December 19, 2022 regular meeting, December 27, 2022 called meeting; public hearing (5:30 p.m., sign-in at 5:15 p.m.) Ordinance 2022-06 Consenting to and Approving of the Annexation of the two parcels of land identified by GPIN# 6895-461-028, +/- 47.36 acres, located off Joseph Rd; GPIN# 6894-604-967 +/- 22.14 acres, located off Davis Drive; and owned by RTB Development, LLC; unfinished business second reading Ordinance 2022-06 Consenting to and Approving of the Annexation of the two parcels of land identified by GPIN# 6895-461-028, +/- 47.36 acres, located off Joseph Rd; GPIN# 6894-604-967 +/- 22.14 acres, located off Davis Drive; and owned by RTB Development, LLC; town official reports; Resolution 2023-01: Adopting Memorandums of Understanding between the Town of Ninety Six and Edgewood School Apartments Projects; renewal of Ninety Six Historical Society lease agreement; Renewal of MRB Group Professional Services Agreement.
TOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Fire: monthly report, year-end report, annual 1% budget. Code enforcement report.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Emergency Services Center
AGENDA: Council to appoint chairman and vice chairman for 2023-2024. Approval of minutes for Dec. 20, 2022 and December 20, 2022. Speakers: Jeff Lewis, LREC, Will Williams, WS/EDP, Mark Warner, Director ED; Mark Warner, Director of Economic Development- Airport Update; Jeremy Sponseller, Project Manager CWS; Heather McNally, MACK; Tamala White. Second reading: Ordinance 22-11: An Ordinance amending Ordinance 91-09, Ordinance 05-11, and Chapter 32 of the McCormick County Code of Ordinances concerning acceptance of roads for County maintenance. First reading: An Ordinance approving and authorizing the lease of a portion of a county building located in the Town of McCormick at 219 North Mine St. – identified by McCormick County Tax Map # 126-02-01-029. First reading: Ordinance 22-13: An Ordinance to rezone Tax Map # 126-09-02-036 from Service Industrial to Commercial Corridor. Resolution 08-22: A Resolution supporting McCormick County Hazard Mitigation Plan.Council to consider appointing Terrell Johnson to the Planning Commission. Council to consider appointing Todd Bennett to the Planning Commission. Council to consider approving the McCormick County Library 2023 Holiday Schedule. Council to approve the McCormick Library 2023 Holiday Schedule. Council to set location and time of regular scheduled council meetings for 2023. Information: copy of RFQ for consulting engineering services, copy of RFQ for vehicle financing, IRS mileage rate for 2023. Committee reports. Executive session: Council to receive legal advice concerning a proposed lease agreement for temporary office space at the McCormick Senior Center.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center
AGENDA: Approval of minutes; adoption of agenda; public forum; district updates; school board recognition month; safety updates; board recognition; board update (Board brainstorming workshop: Jan. 28, District Office, 9 a.m. and committee assignments; policy JFC, JH, AR-JH-R1, and AR-JH-R2; financial update: annual comprehensive financial report, minority owned business report, budget report, semiannual procurement report, capital update; executive session (personnel matters – recommendations, vacancies and resignations); action items: Office of Federal and State Accountability Waiver, personnel recommendations and vacancies.
WARE SHOALS TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall
AGENDA: Public comments. Approval of minutes: December 20 council, January 3 called council, January 10 called council. Marshall Webster – Veteran’s memorial. Old business: appoint water/sewer superintendent, appoint zoning appeals representative. New business: 2023 Catfish proclamation. Committee reports.