TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentations: 1. Presentation and acceptance of Manley Garvin FY 2022 final audit, Josh Garvin. 2. Litter Prevention Program Update, Rob Russian, public works director and Amber Nappier, litter prevention coordinator. Public comment. Old business: A. Third reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-23 to amend the master plan for the Stoney Point PDD, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 9.28 acres located at 201 Swing About in Greenwood, South Carolina, changes from PDD to PDD (as amended), by Hole 19 Properties LLC. B. Consideration of boundary line agreements, Rett Templeton, county engineer, 1479 Summerset Bay Drive, David G. Shaw and Therese Marie Shaw; 1523 Summerset Bay Drive, Larry C. Sartori and Margaret E. Sartori. Public hearing: C. Third reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-18 authorizing the execution and delivery of an infrastructure credit agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina, Swag Greenwood Holdings LLC, and CP Distribution Services LLC to provide for infrastructure credits with respect to certain property located in the county; the inclusion of project property in a multi-county industrial or business park; and other matters relating thereto — James Bateman, economic development director. New business: A. Consideration of Bailey Bill application — rehabilitated historic property precertification for 135 Grace St. — Carol Coleman, county planner. B. Consideration of the installation of internet access and security cameras at the Greenwood County Boat Ramp on Highway 72 — Josh Skinner, CPST coordinator. C. Consideration of proclamation celebrating the 26th anniversary of the Rev. William H. Booker Sr. for his service and pastorship to Rocksville Baptist Church in Aiken County — Edith S. Childs, county council district one. D. Consideration of appointments to the accommodations tax commission, and discussion regarding vacancies — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer: At-large, was Howard Green; hospitality, was McKensie Fifelski; and lodging, was Shanna Lance. E. Resolution 2022-38 to amend the FY23 budget for expenditure related to fire quick respons3e vehicle — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. F. Resolution 2022-39 identifying a project to satisfy the requirements of title 12, chapter 44 of the code of laws of South Carolina code, 1976, so as to allow investment expenditures incurred by a company known to the county as Project Onward, including its affiliates and related entities and any sponsor affiliates, to quality as expenditures eligible for a fee-in-lieu of taxes arrangement with Greenwood County, South Carolina; providing for other related economic development incentives, including special source revenue credits; and other matters related thereto — James Bateman, economic development director. G. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-25 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Map, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 1.15 acres owned by Oak Avenue Exchange LLC and 414 and 416 Pitts Circle in Greenwood, SC changes from R-7 to C-2 — Carol Coleman, county planner. 2. Ordinance 2022-26 to amend the Greenwood County PDD ordinance for the Hunters Creek Plantation Development, being ordinance 2-94, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 272.22 acres owned by Beartop Holdings LLC located at 2612 Highway 72 W., 101 Woodlawn Road, and 1809 Old Abbeville Highway in Greenwood, South Carolina changes from PDD to PDD to create a revised master plan — Carol Coleman, county planner.