MONDAY
TOWN OF DUE WEST PUBLIC
HEARING AND PLANNING
COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Public hearing. Town officials: A. Mayor Jeannie Knight B. Town Administrator David Krumwiede C. Town attorney John Andrew Bishop.
TOWN OF DUE WEST
CALLED COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Legislation: A. Ordinance number 05-2021, first reading, an ordinance to adopt the model business license ordinance in accordance with the business license standardization act. B. Ordinance number 06-2021, first reading, an ordinance to change the property at the corner of Gordon Street and Carver Street Extension from residential R-3 to commercial C-1.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentations: Resolution 2021-42 to consider budget amendment to support the Greenwood Promise. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. Presentation by Frank Rainwater, SC Department of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, regarding redistricting of County Council seats according to the results of the 2020 U.S. Census. Public comment. Old business: A. Third readings: 1. Ordinance 2021-31 to approve the request by Magnolia Place Special Tax District to dissolve. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. 2. Ordinance 2021-32 amending Ordinance 2021-15, continuing Greenwood County’s use of a Fire Support Uniform Service Charge on parcels in the unincorporated area of Greenwood County, and other matters related thereto. – Carson Penney, County Attorney. New business: A. Consideration of revisions to Policies 4.8 and 4.11, Drug-Free Workplace and Substance Abuse Testing. – Carson Penney, County Attorney B. Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer: Forest Hills – Judy Daulton (Reappointment), District Six; Wellington Green – Nancy West (Reappointment), District Six. C. Resolution 2021-40 to consider the refund CSX Railroad taxes from 2012 and 2013. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. D. Resolution 2021-41 to consider budget amendment for Facilities Management for purchase of vehicle. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. E. Resolution 2021-43 to consider budget amendment for Employee Retention. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. Pending items: A. Consideration of appointments of members to the Joint Planning Commission. B. Consideration of appointment of members to the Joint Board of Zoning Appeals.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Audit presentation and receive bids for the backup storage device equipment replacement. Business: A. Consideration of purchase of 2-135 hp Flygt infulent pumps for Wilson Creek B. Approval of 2022 holiday and commission meeting schedule. Executive session. Action items: A. Consideration of a cost of living adjustment for employees effective Jan. 1, 2022 B. Consideration of resolution to increase monthly compensation of commissioners to reflect cost of living adjustment effective Jan. 1, 2022.