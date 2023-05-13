MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal building, 520 Monument St., room 207
AGENDA: Approval of consent agenda: Approve Minutes of City Council Regular Business Meeting on Monday, April 17, 2023, and Special Called Meeting on Monday, May 1, 2023. Accept as Information Reports of the City Manager for the period ending April 30, 2023, and the Commissioners of Public Works (CPW) Consolidated Reports for Period Ending March 31, 2023. Consider executive session for the following: Conduct Interviews for Vacant Commissioner of Public Works Position. Discuss Negotiations Incident to a Proposed Contractual Matter Regarding Banking and Investment Services. Upon returning to open session, Council may take action on matters discussed in executive session. Public hearings: Consider Ordinance No. 23-009 Amending Purchasing and Procurement Procedures for the City of Greenwood. (2nd reading) New business: Consider Ordinance No. 23-010 Ordinance Amending the City of Greenwood’s Land Development Regulations (Ordinance No. 04-020) Regarding the Process in which Major Subdivision Plats are Reviewed and Approved in the City of Greenwood. (1st reading) Consider Ordinance No. 23-011 Ordinance Amending The City Of Greenwood’s Official Zoning Map (Ordinance No. 04-020) By Rezoning Approximately 55.06 Acres Of Land Located At 175 & 176 Bypass 25 Se From GC (General Commercial) To R4 (Residential Medium Density, Cluster). (1st reading) Consider Resolution No. 23-005 to Authorize Appointment of Judges for the Greenwood Municipal Court. City manager comments. City Council ward reports.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Saluda County Administration Building, 400 W. Highland St.
AGENDA: Approval of the agenda. Executive session (Council may go into Executive Session pursuant to Section 30-4-70(a) (1) of the South Carolina Code of Laws 1976, as amended for personnel matters in county departments for Budget year 2023-24.)
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Visitors Center
AGENDA: Approval of previous meeting minutes: April 17, 2023, regular meeting and May 1, 2023, called meeting. Town official report. Mayor’s report. Executive session: Discussion of negotiations incident to proposed contractual arrangements and proposed sale or purchase of property, the receipt of Legal Advice where the Legal Advice relates to a pending, threatened, or potential claim or other matters covered by the attorney-client privilege, settlement of legal claims, or the position of the public agency in other adversary situations involving the assertion against the agency of a claim. Action may be taken as a result of an executive session.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Library conference room
AGENDA: Public input. Minutes. Approve agenda. Standing ovation: WSH Student Council, forklift certificate completers. Cognia summary of findings. Action items: board policy DM cash in school buildings, first reading GDG credit card use, GDQE and GDQC retirement of professional and support staff. Paving project WSHS. Gym painting WSHS. Generator replacement. Personnel teacher contracts continuing, annual II, induction, letters of agreement. Budget: classified staff salary increase. Monthly finance review. Superintendent’s update: next board meeting June 12, Mickey Davis Field fundraiser.
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6:15 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes. Adoption of agenda. Public forum. Information items: district updates, board updates, board member updates, financial update, capital update, students’ rights and responsibilities and policy KF. Executive session: legal matter-discussion of settlement of pending legal claim, contractual matter Emerald High School building project, personnel matters hires and resignations. Action items: settlement of pending legal claim, Emerald High School building project, policy AR-IKA-R and AR-KF-R-fee schedule, personnel recommendations and vacancies.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: Executive session at 4 p.m., regular public meeting 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Beginning of regular session at 5:30 p.m. Invocation Chairman Chuck Moates, district four. Pledge of allegiance. Approval of the minutes for May 2, 2023, regular meeting. Public comment. Old business second reading: Ordinance 2023-01 authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina (the “County”) and a company identified for the time being as Project Wahoo, acting for itself, one or more affiliates and/or other project sponsors (collectively, the “Company”), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (collectively, the “Project”); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and the Project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and (4) other matters relating thereto. – James Bateman, Economic Development. Public heading second readings: Ordinance 2023-04 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer and Ordinance 2023-05 providing for a levy of taxes for Educational Purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023, and other matters relating thereto. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. New business: Proclamation Recognizing Emergency Medical Services Week. – Chairman Chuck Moates, County Council District Four. Consideration of Fire Department Organizational Structure. – Derek Oliver, Emergency Services Director. Consideration of Bailey Bill Application-Rehabilitated Historic Property Final Certification for 135 Grace Street. – Carol Coleman, County Planner. Consideration of Greenwood County to accept payment from Greenwood Metropolitan District (GMD) for an easement, according to CDBG grant guidelines. – Carson Penney, County Attorney. Considerations of Updates to Policy 9.12, Retiree Insurance Premium Subsidy. – Carson Penney, County Attorney. Consideration of the Appointment of Special Tax District Commissioners for the following Subdivisions. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer: Aspen Heights – David Martin (Appointment), District Three and Creekside – Eddie Bartless (Re-Appointment), District Seven. Update from County Treasurer’s Office. – Steffanie Dorn, County Treasurer. Resolution 2023-12 regarding an inducement resolution supporting and providing for incentives for a proposed investment by a company known to the County as Project Commodore I, its affiliates and related entities, and other matters related thereto. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director. Resolution 2023-13 regarding an inducement resolution supporting and providing for incentives for a proposed investment by a company known to the County as Project Commodore II, its affiliates and related entities, and other matters related thereto. – James Bateman, Economic Development Director. First reading: Ordinance 2023-06 authorizing pursuant to Title 12, Chapter 44 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, the execution and delivery of Fee-in-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreements by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina, and a company known to the County as Project Commodore I, its affiliates and related entities, to provide for fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes incentives and certain special source revenue credits; and other related matters (Title Only). – James Bateman, Economic Development Director FIRST READING and Ordinance 2023-07 authorizing pursuant to Title 12, Chapter 44 of the Code of Laws of South Carolina 1976, as amended, the execution and delivery of Fee-in-Lieu of Ad Valorem Taxes Agreements by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina, and a company known to the County as Project Commodore II, its affiliates and related entities, to provide for fee-in-lieu of ad valorem taxes incentives and certain special source revenue credits; and other related matters (Title Only). – James Bateman, Economic Development Director FIRST READING. Pending items. District reports. Manager’s report. Attorney’s report.
McCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Administration Center, 610 South Mine St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes: Council to consider the approval of the April 18, 2023, meeting minutes. Chairman Jennings will recognize retirees. Speakers: ErNiko Brown, Tamala White, Jimmy Collier and Marge Elmore. Decision items: 1. Ordinance 22-16: An Ordinance authorizing the executive and delivery of a fee -in-lieu-of-tax and incentive agreement by and between McCormick County, South Carolina and West Carolina Communications, LLC, acting for itself, one or more subsidiaries, affiliates, successors, assigns, lessors or other project sponsors, pursuant to which the county shall covenant to accept certain negotiated payments in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to certain facilities in the county. Council to consider 2nd Reading. Ordinance 22-17: An Ordinance adopting Zoning Map. Council to consider 2nd Reading. NOTE: Second and Third Readings are not necessary. The Zoning Map was adopted by Ordinance 21-08. It was deleted by the company that handles the GIS mapping system. This map has already been adopted and just needs to be replaced on the County mapping system. No action is necessary. See the attached letter from the Planning Commission. Ordinance 22-18: An Ordinance approving and authorizing the sale of county property containing 7.54 acres, more or less, identified as a portion of McCormick County Tax Map #056-00-00-004, to Organized Uplifting Resources & Strategies (OURS), a South Carolina Non-Profit Entity. Council to consider 2nd Reading. Ordinance 22-19: An Ordinance adopting a revised schedule of Zoning Fees for McCormick County. Council to consider 1st Reading. Ordinance 23-01: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE APPROPRIATIONS FOR THE FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2024, FOR THE MCCORMICK COUNTY BUDGET FOR COUNTY ORDINARY PURPOSES AND FOR OTHER COUNTY PURPOSES FOR WHICH THE COUNTY MAY LEVY A TAX AND RECEIVE REVENUES; TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES ON ALL TAXABLE PERSONAL AND REAL PROPERTY IN MCCORMICK COUNTY FOR ALL COUNTY PURPOSES, INCLUDING SUFFICIENT TAX TO PAY THE PRINCIPAL AND INTEREST ON OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS OF MCCORMICK COUNTY PAYABLE DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR; TO PROVIDE FOR MATTERS RELATING TO MCCORMICK COUNTY; AND TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURE OF SAID TAXES AND OTHER REVENUES COMING TO THE COUNTY DURING SAID FISCAL YEAR. Council to consider 2nd Reading. Ordinance 23-02: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE SET RATES, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR COUNTY OF MCCORMICK, WATER AND SEWER DEPARTMENT, SOUTH CAROLINA, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2024. Council to consider 2nd Reading. Ordinance 23-03: AN ORDINANCE TO RAISE REVENUE, MAKE APPROPRIATIONS AND ADOPT A BUDGET FOR SAVANNAH LAKES SPECIAL TAX DISTRICT FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2024; AND PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY AND COLLECTION OF TAXES NECESSARY TO MEET ALL BUDGET REQUIREMENTS EXCEPT AS PROVIDED FOR BY OTHER REVENUE SOURCES. Council to consider 2nd Reading. Ordinance 23-04: AN ORDINANCE TO PROVIDE FOR THE LEVY OF TAXES FOR ORDINARY SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 1, FOR FISCAL YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023, AND ENDING JUNE 30, 2024, TO PROVIDE FOR THE EXPENDITURES THEREOF. Council to consider 2nd Reading. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to sign Task Order #4, Design Obstruction Removal. Council to consider authorizing the Administrator to accept the Bid Proposal submitted by Burdette Farms, LLC, in the amount of $305,000.00 for three (3) years and issue a Notice to Proceed, effective dates, July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2026. Council to consider authorizing Administrator to enter into a Master Services agreement with Thomas & Hutton Engineering Co. for services provided for Water & Sewer and Roads & Bridges projects on the basis of “time and expense” that shall be paid in accordance with the schedule of charges attached hereto. Committee reports. Executive session Council will go into executive session legal advice concerning fire service.