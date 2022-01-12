Public meetings Jan 12, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.:Greenwood District 50 Ninth Grade Academy meets to discuss EOC scores, dropout and failure rate; middle school testing data; school enrollment and population data trends.Meeting can be accessed via livestream at gwd50.org/stream/. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Data Failure Rate Dropout Computer Science School Trend Enrollment Population Middle School 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Greenwood Promise - Madelyn Wood Dec 30, 2021 Greenwood County First Steps receives Literacy grants Dec 28, 2021 Brewer wins Alston Award Dec 28, 2021 Self Regional foundation announces educational seminar Dec 22, 2021 Latest News +3 Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol +9 Referee at African Cup ends game too early, coach livid +3 IOC major sponsors mostly muted in runup to Beijing Olympics +5 Stocks rise as inflation report keeps Fed on track for hikes ‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’: Apple TV+ Reveals Premiere Date and First Look Most Popular Articles ArticlesNinety Six man dies in single-vehicle crashPolice make arrest in June slaying of 21-year-old manMan, woman face charges after drugs found during traffic stopMembers of GCT 1984 West Side Story cast reconnect, watch 2021 movie musical remakeGreenwood man faces domestic violence chargeFood tour in Greenwood, Laurens kicks off today'We are so proud of you guys': 79 graduate from Greenwood High, EmeraldReport: Man dives into Lake Greenwood to evade deputiesTwo Greenwood men face drug chargesBradley man faces assault, burglary charges State News SC General Assembly back in session with plenty to spend Alex Murdaugh attorneys ask judge to lower $7 million bond Congressional maps head to House floor; Democrats unhappy Familiar tax cuts, new bonuses in SC governor's budget SC prisons chief gets national award for agency turnaround 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here