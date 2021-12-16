MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., room 207
AGENDA: Executive session — 1. Consider executive session to discuss the performance review of city manager. Public hearings: 1. Consider ordinance number 21-032 to authorize the city manager to issue CPW revenue bond anticipation notes in 2022, second reading. 2. Consider ordinance number 21-033 to levy tax for the city of Greenwood for 2022, second reading. 3. Consider ordinance number 21-034 to adopt the budgets for 2022, second reading. 4. Consider ordinance number 21-035 to adopt hospitality budget line item for 2022, second reading. 5. Consider ordinance number 21-036 authorizing city manager and city clerk to execute an extension of the existing site lease agreement between the city of Greenwood and the Greenwood Torso Soccer Club, second reading. Public appearances: 1. Recognize Bishop Oliver McCray of Morris Chapel Baptist Church. 2. Recognize Fire Chief Terry Strange for life saving award presentation to Chad Israel and Kevin Smith and recognition of Chez Goznell and Elliott Layne for their completion of the Georgia Smoke Divers certification. 3. Recognize Mr. Dallas Rappley representing 2Spoonz Hurricanes 11U football team. 4. Recognize Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Historical Preservation site Director Christopher Thomas for presentation of the Mays Legacy Award to city council. New business: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-001 Amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning five parcels of land encompassing approximately 1.5 acres located at 310, 314, 316 and 318 West Cambridge Ave. and 329 West Cambridge Ave. from GC-GW (general commercial/Greenwood Main Street corridor overlay) to OP-GW (office professional/Greenwood Main Street Corridor Overlay) and one parcel of land encompassing approximately 0.64 acres located at 356 West Cambridge Ave. from GC (General commercial) to OP (office professional), first reading.
DUE WEST TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Legislation: A. Ordinance number 05-2021, Second reading, an ordinance to adopt the model business license ordinance in accordance with the business license standardization act. B. Ordinance number 06-2021, second reading, an ordinance to change the property at the corner of Gordon Street and Carver Street Extension, formerly Carver School, parcel ID 035-09-03-005 from residential R-3 to commercial C-1. Old business: 1. Intergovernmental agreement by and between the county of Abbeville and the town of Due West to provide ambulance services to the residents and property owners within the town of Due West. Announcements: 1. MASC’s on-demand online courses consist of six sessions. For more information and to gain access to the free training sessions, visit masc.sc. 2. The Due West Police Department will be addressing squirrel problems between the dates of Dec. 20-Dec. 30 between the hours of 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Any resident experiencing problems with squirrels may contact the police department or Due West Public Works. 3. Town offices will be closed for Christmas holiday on Dec. 24, 27 and 28 and for New Year’s Day on Jan. 3. 4. The January 2022 and February 2022 council meetings will be held on the second Monday due to holidays (Jan. 10 and Feb. 14).
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Presentation and acceptance of Manley Garvin FY2021 final audit — Josh Garvin. New business: A. Consideration of awarding a contract for county internet and phone system — Anita Baylor, procurement officer. B. Consideration of construction contract for boat ramp — Josh Skinner, CPST coordinator. C. Consideration of contract award for the landfill design and consultant services — Rob Russian, public works director. D. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer: Spring Valley — Brad Scruggs (reappointment), District Three and Spring Valley — Joel Ridings (appointment), District Three. E. Update from the county treasurer’s office — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. F. Resolution 2021-44 to consider budget amendment using carryover surplus funds from fiscal year 2020 — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer. G. Resolution 2021-45 to transfer and close EMS/fire station construction funds — Steffanie Dorn, county treasurer H. Resolution 2021-46 outlining principles governing redistricting process — Carson Penney, county attorney. I. Resolution 2021-47 to consider the approval of Greenwood School District 50 property sale — Carson Penney, county attorney. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2021-33 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that one parcel of land totaling approximately 1.95 acres, located at 121 Cannon Road in Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from R-1 (single family residential) to AG-1 (agricultural)(title only) — Phil Lindler, planning director. 2. Ordinance 2021-34 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that a portion of one parcel of land totaling approximately 0.38 acres, located at 3704 McCormick highway in Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from RDD (rural development district) to C-1 (neighborhood commercial)(title only) — Phil Lindler, planning director.