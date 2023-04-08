MONDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Unfinished business — 1. Third reading of ordinance 2023-03 to amend ordinance 2022-04 relating to Abbeville County’s budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, so as to provide supplemental appropriations to cover the cost of a new Volvo 725 off-road dump truck to be purchased for the county landfill and other matters related thereto. 2. Third reading of ordinance 2023-04 to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for the parcel of land identified by tax map number 071-00-00-060, from a zoning district of Forest Agriculture to one of Rural Development District. New business: a. First readings: 1. Ordinance 2023-05 to authorize and approve the transfer of approximately 1.15 acres located at 167 Firehouse Road in Abbeville County identified by Parcel #134-00-00-032 to Sharon Volunteer Fire Department, to authorize the county director to sign a deed of conveyance and other necessary documents to complete such transfer and other matters related thereto. 2. Ordinance 2023-06 to make appropriations for Abbeville County operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023; to provide for the levy of taxes for Abbeville County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2023; to provide for the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for the other county purposes; to authorize the county to borrow money in anticipation of taxes; to provide for the repayment of sums borrowed by the county governing body; and to provide for certain fiscal and other maters relating to county government. B. Resolutions — 1. Resolution 2023-11 designating April 2023 as fair housing month. 2. Resolution 2023-12 authorizing the county director to enter into a contract with Schneider Geospatial, LLC; for the geopermits portal software; setup; and support services agreement not to exceed $25,434. 3. Resolution 2023-13 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual agreement with Labella Engineering of Charleston, South Carolina for professional services in the amount of $255,000 for cell 2A construction administration and quality assurance services related to the expansion of the Abbeville County Landfill. 4. Resolution 2023-14 authorizing the county director to enter into a contractual agreement with Shamrock Environmental Corp. of Browns Summit, North Carolina for construction services in the amount of $2,962,483 for the landfill cell 2A expansion project. 5. Proclamation for National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in honor of the men and women who serve as Abbeville County 911 Dispatchers. County director’s report. Committee reports: a. Finance committee b. Personnel and administration c. Public works d. Intergovernmental relations — 1. Board of assessment appeals 2. Accommodations tax committee e. Planning and industrial development f. Education, recreation, health and welfare g. Public safety. Executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY LIBRARY
WHEN: Noon.
WHERE: Greenwood County Library, 600 S. Main St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Open forum. Director’s report. New business: a. Library board meeting — zoom b. Library board reception. Next regular Greenwood County Library Board meeting will be July 11.
JOINT MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL AND PLANNING
COMMISSION
WHEN: 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: McCormick County Council will meet with the McCormick Planning Commission to discuss the comprehensive plan. This meeting is for discussion and information only. There will be no decisions.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary School, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Affirmation of agenda. Approval of minutes: March 14, 2023 regular board meeting and March 20, 2023 special called board meeting. Board comments. Public comments. Recognition: Ninety Six High School academic team. Superintendent’s report: professional leave requests/fundraiser requests/overnight field trips, request for funding assistance for academic team competition in New Orleans, parenting report, Lt. Boudreau SRO monthly report, Old Ninety Six High School referendum update, 2022-23 district strategic plan update – Ms. Cathy Anderson. Policies: policy GCLE unencumbered time second reading, policy JJI interscholastic athletics second reading revised. Finance: monthly financial report, capital project update, construction manager at risk update 23.003. Personnel: 2023-24 hiring recommendations, hiring update. Executive session: Discussion of negotiations incidental to proposed contractual arrangements – construction manager at risk, receipt of legal advice to a threatened claim regarding student discipline, receipt of legal advice related to a possible settlement of a legal claim regarding student discipline. Action as needed from executive session.
SALUDA COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY CONVENTION
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: American Legion hall, 109 N. Rudolph St., Saluda
AGENDA: Election of party officers and staff.