MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public hearing on ordinance number 08-21 “An ordinance to establish a county prohibition on the infringement of the right to keep an bear arms designating Saluda County as a Second Amendment sanctuary.” Old business: 1. Third hearing on ordinance number 08-21 “An ordinance to establish a county prohibition on the infringement of the right to keep and bear arms and designating Saluda County as a Second Amendment sanctuary.” 2. Second reading on ordinance 09-21 “Authorizing the execution and delivery of a fee-in-lieu of ad valorem tax agreement by and between Saluda County, South Carolina and project maple leaf to provide for payment of a fee-in-lieu of taxes; authorizing the inclusion of project maple leaf’s site in a multi-county business park; authorizing certain special source revenue credits; and other related matters.” New business: First reading on ordinance number 10-21 “An ordinance approving transfer of real property located at 101 Civic St., Saluda to the YMCA.” 2. First reading on ordinance number 11-21 “An ordinance providing for the naming of roads and the addressing of properties in Saluda County.” 3. First reading on ordinance number 12-21 “An ordinance to repeal ordinance number 11-91, naming of roads and the addressing or properties in Saluda County.” 4. First reading on ordinance number 13-21 “An ordinance to adopt a false fire alarm ordinance for the county of Saluda. This ordinance is to encourage business and homeowners to maintain alarm systems property. 5. Consideration of Saluda School District One millage for FY 2021-2022. 6. Consideration of issuing a request for proposal for an ambulance remount. 7. Authorization of council to give approved county representative the authority to sign the deed for 307 West Butler Avenue on the county’s behalf. 8. Saluda County tax appeals board re-appointment. Executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Genesis Education Center, 400 Glenwood St.
AGENDA: Review of 2020/21 Board Evaluation (White & Story Law Firm), Presentation of Administrative Goals (Dr. Steve Glenn), Prioritization/Development of Board Priorities Based on Administrative Goals (Chairman Ken Cobb), Wrap up and Q & A (Ken Cobb)
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 West Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: Public hearing, ordinance 2021-10 to authorize intergovernmental agreements with the city of Abbeville, the town of Due West, the town of Lowndesville, the town of Honea Path, the town of Donalds, the town of Ware Shoals and the town of Calhoun Falls for the provision of ambulance services, to amend section 27 of the Abbeville County budget ordinance for fiscal year 2021-2022 and authorize the county to charge the public safety-EMS fee to defray the cost of providing ambulance services in Abbeville County, and other matters related thereto. Presentation: Swearing in of code enforcement officers. Unfinished business: 1. Third reading of ordinance 2021-09 to approve a contract for the sale of approximately 23.69 acres (previously listed as 25.46+/- acres; Ordinance 2020-15) located off of South Carolina Highway 72 in Calhoun Falls in Abbeville County (Abbeville parcel #153-00-00-022) (The “Property”), and to authorize the County Director to execute such contract, a deed of conveyance and other documents necessary to carry out the transaction contemplated therein; and other matters related thereto. 2. Second reading Ordinance (2021-10) to authorize intergovernmental agreements with the City of Abbeville, the Town of Due West, the Town of Lowndesville, the Town of Honea Path, the Town of Donalds, the Town of Ware Shoals and the Town of Calhoun Falls for the provision of ambulance services, to amend Section 27 of the Abbeville County Budget Ordinance (Ordinance No. 2021-03) for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 and authorize the County to charge the Public Safety-EMS Fee (formerly the Public Safety Fee) to defray the cost of providing ambulance services in Abbeville County, and other matters related thereto. New business: First readings, 1. Ordinance (2021-11) to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for an approximate two (2) acre parcel of land located at 20 Wooden Bridge Road; and identified by tax map number 014-00-00-051, from a zoning district of Forest Agricultural (FA) to one of General Residential (GR). 2. Ordinance (2021-12) to amend the Abbeville County official zoning map for an approximate nine (9) acre parcel of land located at 741 East Greenwood Street; and identified by tax map number 109-11-02-006 from a zoning district of Restricted Residential (R8) to one of General Commercial (GC). Resolutions: 1. Resolution 2021-31 to authorize the expenditure of accommodation tax monies as recommended by the accommodation tax committee. 2. Resolution 2021-32 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the purchase of 16 Axon Bodycam 3 and other equipment not to exceed $47,284-93. 3. Resolution 2021-33 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Vic Bailey Ford for the purchase of three 2022 Ford F150 vehicles for building codes and county mechanic not to exceed $81,813 4. Resolution 2021-34 authorizing the county director to enter into a purchase agreement with Computer Consultants & Merchants Inc. for the purchase of 32 Verkada cameras to be installed in the detention center in the amount not to exceed $68,940. County director’s report. Committee reports. Council members reports/comments. Public comments. Executive session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Primary, 121 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Heart of the Wildcat recognitions (nurses, certified and classified employees of the month); Monthly financial review (Andrew Macke); Board comments; Superintendent report (parenting report, approved fundraisers/one-day field trips/professional meeting requests, overnight culinary arts trip to Greenville for SC Prostart Invitational Bootcamp – January 20-21, 2022, overnight culinary arts trip to Columbia for SC Prostart Invitational Culinary Competition – March 6-8, 2022, school resource officer monthly report – Lt. Mac Boudreau, common communication app for extracurricular activities/public participation if registered by Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 5 p.m., extracurricular activities on national and religious holidays/public participation if registered by Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 5 p.m., 2021-2022 legislation policy discussion; Personnel update (Cathy Anderson); executive session (discussion of appointment and update of superintendent search); action as necessary for items in executive session.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Legislation for consideration: Ordinances, 1. O-2021-09-12-01 — Loudspeakers/amplifiers amendment as to time second reading/adoption. 2. O-2021-10-12-01 — Incentive allocation to the McCormick CPW as economic development per ARP US Treasury guidelines — Introduction/first reading Proclamations, 1. Recovery month — September — requested by Cornerstone. 2. Breast Cancer Awareness Month — October. Reports: Police, fire, clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer. New business: A. Motion approval of FY 20/21 audit report as presented by auditor. Mayor’s comments: Jeff Shacker, field services representative to attend Nov. 9 to speak to council regarding the American rescue plan funding; acknowledgement of town’s eligibility of $478,904.25 on Sept. 23. Halloween — observe Saturday, Oct. 30, town suggests face coverings, social distancing and small groups if trick-or-treating and staying within neighborhood. National Night Out, don’t fall for drugs and alcohol Oct. 16, school complex 2-4 p.m. Building maintenance — replaced AC main unit and awnings town hall building.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Consideration to replace UV4000 sleeves and wiper seals B. Consideration of just compensation for Baptist area CDBG project. Other business: A. Government Finance Officers Association certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting. Executive session: A. Contractual and receipt of legal advice. Following executive session, the commissioners may return to open session to take action on matter discussed in executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS
OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Financial reports, Countybank report. Department reports. Business: A. Ratification of main office painting project. B. Ratification of main office carpet project. C. Consideration of ESRI license renewal D. Consideration of November meeting date. Other business. Executive session.