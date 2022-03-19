MONDAY
CITY OF GREENWOOD LEGISLATIVE BUSINESS MEETING
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Executive session to discuss a personnel matter in the administrative department. Public hearings: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-006 to promote development and annexation within the corporate limits of the city of Greenwood, South Carolina through the payment of sewer reimbursements under the terms of those certain reimbursement agreements among the city of Greenwood, Greenwood Commissioners of Public Works, and qualifying developers; and other matters related thereto, second reading. 2. Consider ordinance number 22-007 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning approximately 0.72 acres of land located at 223 Elm Court North from R7-GV to R10-GV, second reading. 3. Consider ordinance number 22-008 repealing ordinance number 99-037 entitled “an ordinance amending ordinance number 96-002 allowing the city of Greenwood to enter into an agreement with certain developers to provide for the reimbursement by the city of Greenwood for certain expenses in connection with commercial, industrial and residential property development, second reading. New business: 1. Consider ordinance number 22-009 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning a 0.38-acre portion of land located at 1414 Calhoun road from R3 to GC, first reading. 2. Consider fair housing resolution number 22-004. 3. Consider resolution number 22-005 electing the standard allowance for lost revenues under the American Rescue Plan.
TOWN OF MCCORMICK
PLANNING COMMISSION
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Consider request from McCormick County regarding the county office building at 201 E. Augusta St.
TUESDAY
ABBEVILLE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 5:30 a.m. executive session, 6 p.m. open session
LOCATION: District board room
AGENDA: 5:30 p.m. call to order, 5:30 p.m. executive session, 6 p.m. open session: gold star highlights, public input, discussion information items (Superintendent’s report on CIP, maintenance update, financial update, technology update, federal programs update); discussion action items: to vote on recommendations/resignations, discussion to amend the approved 2022-2023 calendar per the S.C. code 59-1-370, approval of minutes for Feb. 22, 2022 regular board meeting.
WEDNESDAY
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town Hall, 103 Main St.
AGENDA: Approve minutes of Feb. 14 regular meeting, March 8 Civic Events Committee meeting, and March 15 Planning Commission meeting. Monthly financial statements. Year-end audit report. Legislation. Reports from mayor, town adminstrator, attorney John Andrew Bishop, fire, police, utilities and zoning. Old business. New business.
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: Commission Room, 110 Metro Drive
AGENDA: Approval of minutes from March 9 meeting. Business: Open bids for CDBG Baptist area project; resolution requesting tax levy sufficient to pay principal and interest on general obligation bonds. Financial reports. Other business. Executive session. Commissioners may return to open session to act on
matters discussed in executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Consideration of right-of-way cutting. Recognition of financial reporting achievement.