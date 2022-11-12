MONDAY
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: 1. Consideration of reassigning property for future fire training center. 2. Reinstate contract with Moseley Architects for the detention center design. 3. Request to purchase a utility/storage building for the coroners office. 4. Appointment to workforce development board. Executive session to discuss administrative personnel, capital projects and to receive legal advice.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m., beginning of regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Old business: A. Second reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-23 to amend the master plan for the Stoney Point PDD, as and if amended, so that one (1) parcel of land totaling approximately 9.28 acres located at 201 Swing About in Greenwood, South Carolina (GPIN #s 6879-002-598), changes from PDD (Planned Development District) to PDD (As Amended), by Hole 19 Properties LLC. B. Consideration of boundary line agreements — 1479 Summerset Bay Drive, David G. Shaw and Therese Marie Shaw; 1523 Summerset Bay Drive, Larry C. Sartori and Margaret E. Sartori. New business: A. Consideration of appointments to the Upper Savannah Workforce Development Board for the three-year term ending June 30, 2025; Shelby D. Reed — representing S.C. Department of Commerce B. Consideration of the lighting contract for Greenwood County boating access facility on Highway 221. C. Consideration of appointments to the accommodations tax commission, and discussion regarding vacancies. D. Update from the County Treasurer’s Office. E. Resolution 2022-36 to amend the FY23 budget for expenditure of FY22 surplus funds. F. Resolution 2022-37 to amend section 4-1-29(a)(13) of the Greenwood County Ordinance Official County Holidays for the approval of the 2023 official county holidays. G. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-24 authorizing the execution and delivery of a Fee in Lieu of Tax Agreement by and between Greenwood County, South Carolina and a company known to the County as Project Gopher with respect to certain economic development property in the County, whereby such property will be subject to certain payments in lieu of taxes, including the provision of certain Special Source Credits, and other matters related thereto (Title Only).
FRIDAY
COMMISSIONERS OF
PUBLIC WORKS BUDGET WORK SESSION
TIME: Noon.
LOCATION: 810 Bypass 225 S., Greenwood
AGENDA: Review of proposed 2023 budget. Executive session to discuss personnel and contractual matters.