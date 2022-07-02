TIME: 4 p.m. executive session, 5:30 regular public meeting
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session. Presentations — landfill re-permitting and expansion, Rob Russian, public works director. Old business: A. Third readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-16 to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 12.63 acres located at 500 Highway 246 S in Greenwood, South Carolina, which changes zoning classifications from l-1 to AG-3. New business: A. Discussion regarding a potential Greenwood County ordinance to address public solicitation. B. consideration of the agreement between the city of Greenwood and Greenwood County to provide E911 addressing services and road naming services to the city of Greenwood. C. Consideration of the approval and authorization of county manager to sign subrecipient agreement between the S.C. Department of Transportation and Greenwood County. D. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioner for the following subdivisions: Hillbrook, Carrie Murdock and Dana Smoak; Belle Meade, Troy Dennin.
THURSDAY
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six visitors center
AGENDA: Public hearing: A. An ordinant to amend the Ninety Six Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 2015-01, as and if amended so that one parcel of land totaling 0.73 acres owned by Emma Carachure Rojo located at 107 Main St. W.; identified as G-Pin# 6895-006-316. The parcel proposed for change is presently zoned CC; the request is to change the zoning designation to GC. Second reading: B. An ordinant to amend the Ninety Six Zoning Ordinance, being ordinance 2015-01, as and if amended so that one parcel of land totaling 0.73 acres owned by Emma Carachure Rojo located at 107 Main St. W.; identified as G-Pin# 6895-006-316. The parcel proposed for change is presently zoned CC; the request is to change the zoning designation to GC.