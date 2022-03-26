Public meetings Mar 26, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYTOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED PROPERTIES/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEETIME: 4 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Discuss budget for services rendered to water/sewer department.TOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED COUNCIL MEETINGTIME: 5:15 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Discuss and approve amphitheater fencing and lighting bids.CITY OF GREENWOOD LEGISLATIVE SPECIAL CALLED BUSINESSTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: 520 Monument St., GreenwoodAGENDA: Executive session to discuss a personnel matter in the administrative department.TOWN OF WARE SHOALS BUDGET WORKSHOPTIME: 5:30 p.m.LOCATION: Town HallAGENDA: Discuss ARPA funds budget. Discuss 2022-23 budget. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander hosts A Reading and Conversation Mar 23, 2022 Kimler wins second term as chairman of the GWCDP Mar 23, 2022 Eaton continues to support Due West Robotics Mar 23, 2022 Car Show now accepting exhibitors Mar 22, 2022 Latest News 'The lake made us': Barefoot waterskiing quartet reconnects Disney's 'Frozen' plays Peace Center April 6-17 +2 A Slice of Mike: Gray hair, sushi and Robert Palmer Uptown Greenwood to host Hops on Main beer walk April 8 +2 Burton Center's 9th Annual Art Show on view at Arts Center of Greenwood Most Popular Articles ArticlesHonea Path residents work to make sense of tragedy after dog attackGreenwood woman wins $30,000 from scratch-offMan faces charges after dog attack in Abbeville CountyGreenwood teen faces attempted murder chargeDriver dies after dump truck overturns in Laurens CountyWare Shoals amphitheater set to host upcoming concertsResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleTension, concern continues over Abbeville County school calendarGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and ParisPHOTOS: Blessing of the Bikes State News SC Senate debates private school choice for poorer students More videos released in fatal South Carolina police shooting Transgender athlete ban heads to South Carolina Senate floor Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here