MONDAY

TOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED PROPERTIES/PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE

TIME: 4 p.m.

LOCATION: Town Hall

AGENDA: Discuss budget for services rendered to water/

sewer department.

TOWN OF WARE SHOALS CALLED COUNCIL MEETING

TIME: 5:15 p.m.

LOCATION: Town Hall

AGENDA: Discuss and approve amphitheater fencing and lighting bids.

CITY OF GREENWOOD LEGISLATIVE SPECIAL CALLED BUSINESS

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Greenwood

AGENDA: Executive session to discuss a personnel matter in the administrative department.

TOWN OF WARE SHOALS BUDGET WORKSHOP

TIME: 5:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Town Hall

AGENDA: Discuss ARPA funds budget. Discuss 2022-23 budget.