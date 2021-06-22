TODAY
JOINT PLANNING COMMISSION OF GREENWOOD COUNTY
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: New business: Public meetings: Request number R-21-06-05 (Ward 2) by Theodore Robinette. This request is to rezone two properties totaling 1.08 acres located at 1408 Cambridge Ave E & 1410 Cambridge Ave E (GPIN #s 6856-724-131 & 6856-733-129) from R3 (Medium Density Residential) to GC (General Commercial), Request number R-21-06-01 (Ward 5) by Lander University. This request is to amend the Greenwood City Zoning Ordinance to modify the PDD (Planned Development) zoning district for the Lander Sports Complex located at 501 Montague Ave (GPIN # 6846-497-393) to increase the maximum sign square footage to 128 square feet, Request number R-21-06-02 (Ward 5) by Lander University. This request is to amend the City of Greenwood Zoning Ordinance to modify Sec. 6.3.10.3 to allow for the placing of automatic changeable copy boards in the IP (Institutional Professional) and OP (Office Professional) districts, Request number R-21-06-03 by Greenwood County. This request is to amend the Greenwood County Zoning Ordinance to modify Sec. 6-3-117(i) to create zoning standards and requirements for pistol ranges where concealed weapons permit courses are conducted, Request number R-21-06-04 by the City of Greenwood. This request is to amend the City of Greenwood Zoning Ordinance to modify the innovative development incentive outlined in Sec. 5.6.4(B) to require the installation of sidewalk on both sides of a roadway; Land Development Review: Maggie’s Ridge — preliminary/final review.