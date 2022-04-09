MONDAY
WARE SHOALS PROPERTIES/
PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Supervisors report. Discuss public works contacts. Discuss water/sewer contract with public works. Review budget.
WARE SHOALS YOUTH AND
COMMUNITY EVENTS COMMITTEE
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Community clean up review and discuss results and improvements. Spring concert #1 — review and discuss improvements. Easter egg hunt — review and discuss any improvements. Update on amphitheater: Light the amphitheater campaign, fencing update. Discuss progress on Cobb Street and North Riegel park and cleanup. Update from Councilwoman Jackson on youth center. Beach festival: Discuss advertisement, vendors, volunteers, stations and lighting. Plan for zip trip tour — live WSPA.
WARE SHOALS FIRE COMMITTEE
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Town hall
AGENDA: Chief’s report. Review budget.
SALUDA COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 W. Highland St., Saluda
AGENDA: Public hearing: 1. Ordinance number 02-22 “An ordinance authorizing the expansion of the boundaries of a multi-county business park to include certain parcels of real property comprising the project and to provide for a special source revenue credit agreement by and between Saluda County, South Carolina and BOJ of WNC, LLC and SC Saluda Main, LLC, with respect to certain economic development property within the county; and other matters related thereto. Old business: 1. Third reading on ordinance number 02-22 “An ordinance authorizing the expansion of the boundaries of a multi-county business park to include certain parcels of real property comprising the project and to provide for a special source revenue credit agreement by and between Saluda County, South Carolina and BOJ of WNC, LLC and SC Saluda Main, LLC, with respect to certain economic development property in the county; and other matters related thereto. 2. Second reading on ordinance number 03-22, “An ordinance providing for the recovery of costs by service charges from users of fire protection and emergency services.” New business: 1. First reading on ordinance number 04-22, “An ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, for educational and school purposes in school district one of Saluda County, South Carolina: To provide for levy of taxes and the taxable property in school district one: To provide for the expenditure of said taxes and other revenues coming into the school district during the fiscal year. 2. First reading on ordinance number 05-22, “An ordinance to establish operating and capital budgets for the operation of the county government of Saluda County for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide for the levy of taxes on all taxable property in Saluda County for all county purposes for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022; to provide or the expenditure of tax revenues and other county funds; to provide for other county purposes; to provide appropriations for the fiscal year commencing July 1, 2022: and to provide for certain fiscal and other matters relating to county government. 3. First reading on ordinance number 06-22, “An ordinance permitting Saluda County to enter into a lease agreement with Southeast Aviation, LLC.” 4. Fair housing resolution. 5. Ratify resolution for Bonnie Forrest. 6. Transfer funds from contingency to balance accounts. 7. Consideration of fire truck replacement for Circle Fire Department. 8. Approval of economic development set-aside Grant #C-20-3443. Executive session, possible action may come out of executive session on the American Rescue Plan Act.
MCCORMICK TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 7 p.m.
LOCATION: 109 W. Augusta St., McCormick
AGENDA: Appearance of citizens, public comments: A. Eddie Talbert, resident, Brown Street, Railroad Avenue — condition of roadway. Legislation: A. Ordinances — two — Ordinance number 2022-03-08-01 — ordinance to adopt the 2022 model business license ordinance, recommended by the municipal association, repealing and replacing all previous versions — second reading/adoption. Ordinance number 2022-03-08-02 — ordinance to adopt the election of the standard allowance for lost revenues under the American Rescue Plan, repealing and replacing all previous ordinances — second reading/adoption. Reports for presentation and approval as presented: A. Police B. Fire C. Clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk/treasurer. Old business: A. Draft copies of the FY 22/23 general fund operating budget; capital projects budget (will move to legislation in May for public hearing, introduction/first reading of budget ordinance). New business: A. recommendation of the McCormick planning commission regarding the county’s request of use of the county office building, 201 East Augusta St. (will move to legislation in May for public hearing, introduction/first reading of any proposed ordinance).
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD SCHOOL DISTRICT 52 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six High School cafeteria, 640 S. Cambridge St.
AGENDA: Approval of minutes for March 8 and March 28, 2022; Heart of the Wildcat recognition for certified and classified employees of the month; public participation; instruction, Paul Spadaro: Cognia summative report; finance, Andrew Macke: monthly financial review, first reading of the 2022-2023 budget; board comments; superintendent report: parenting report, approved fundraisers/one day field trips/professional meeting requests, overnight field trip request (Ninety Six high School golf team 2A state championship golf tournament in Cheraw, S.C.), school resource officer monthly report, Lt. Mac Boudreau, baseball/softball field sprinkler system, online school registration, future board meeting location, annual revisit of out-of-district tuition fee, annual update of 21-22 strategic plan, 2022-2023 strategic plan recommendation, second reading: policy EBCB safety plans and drills, first reading: policy GCD professional staff vacations, policy GDD support staff vacations and holidays; personnel — Cathy Anderson: new hire recommendations, personnel update; executive session: discussion of employee discipline; action as necessary for items in executive session.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Business: A. Open bids for the 2021-22 CIPP Project B. Consideration of charges for damages C. Recommendation to award bid — CDBG Baptist Area Project D. Commitment letter for CDBG Grant proposal — Mathews Mill Village Phase II. Service reports. Other business: A. Recognition of awards GMD received at the 2022 SCEC. Executive session.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening: A. IS-1-2022, Microsoft data center licenses B. WP-2-2022, turbidimeters and accessories. Approval of minutes. Department reports. Business: A. Update on economic development. B. Consideration of Duke Energy audit consultant.
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATIONS: 600 Monument St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Discussion of election preparations. Discussion and consideration of computer security policy. Discussion and consideration of voting equipment policy. Discussion and consideration of counting write-ins policy. Discussion and consideration of the voters moving policy. Discussion and consideration of the general policies and guidelines policy. Discussion and consideration of the failsafe voting policy. Discussion and consideration of the office security — keys policy. Discussion and consideration of the polling location technicians policy. Discussion and consideration of the motor voter processing policy. Discussion and consideration of the voter marked I-C policy. Discussion and consideration of the ensuring access for transgender voters policy. Discussion and consideration of the media relations policy. Discussion and consideration of the candidate withdrawing for an election policy. Discussion and consideration of the poll worker payroll policy. Update on the 2022-23 fiscal budget. Discussion of next meeting — May 12, 10 a.m., room 104, Park Plaza building.
MCCORMICK COUNTY BOARD
OF ZONING APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING VARIANCE REQUEST
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 S. Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Public hearing: 1. Variance request: Tom and Anne Hux, 289 Forrest Drive, Modoc, S.C. 29838, Tax Map 3175-08-02-024. Request is for the rear setback of 10 feet. (Single family residential, section 4.2.2, McCormick County Zoning Ordinance) be reduced to 4 feet.