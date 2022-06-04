MONDAY
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Municipal Buidling, 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Consider Executive Session to (a) receive legal advice on business license violations and other matters covered by attorney-client privilege; and (b) discuss proposed contractual arrangements for grant writing services. New business: Consider first reading of Ordinance No. 22-015 amending City of Greenwood Code of Ordinances, Chapter 16, Elections, Section 16-7 (a), Ward Lines for Single-Member Districts Established. Adjourn into work session.
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: Executive session at 4 p.m., regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Public comment. Old business: Third readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-11 dissolving Northfall Acres as a special tax district 2. Ordinance 2022-12 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that four parcels of land totaling approximately 2.94 acres, owned by Andrea Marchell Terry, William Booker, Willie N. Norman Jr. and Tommy Foster located in Bradley, South Carolina, which changes zoning classifications from RDD to R-1. Public hearings: Second readings — 1. Ordinance 2022-13 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, of operating and capital budgets for the operation of the government of Greenwood County, the identification of the sources of anticipated revenue including taxes necessary to meet the financial requirements of the budgets adopted, the levy and collection of taxes necessary to meet all county purposes, including bonded indebtedness of the Greenwood Metropolitan District payable during the aforesaid fiscal year, the expenditure of the aforesaid taxes and other revenues coming to Greenwood County during the aforesaid fiscal year, the establishment of rates and fees, and the other matters relating to Greenwood County. 2. Ordinance 2022-14 providing for a levy of taxes for educational purposes in Greenwood County, an appropriation for the said purposes for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and other matters relating thereto. 3. Ordinance 2022-15 providing for the adoption for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, of the hospitality tax budget including anticipated revenue and allocation of expenditures. New business: A. Discussion regarding the fire master plan 5-year plan. B. Consideration of the adoption of the Greenwood County multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan. C. Resolution 2022-17 regarding the McCormick Area Transportation Grant Authorization. D. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-16 to amend the Greenwood County zoning ordinance, being ordinance 13-86, as and if amended, so that two parcels of land totaling approximately 12.63 acres located at 500 Highway 246 S. in Greenwood, South Carolina which changes zoning classifications from L-1 to AG-3.
WEDNESDAY
GREENWOOD METROPOLITAN DISTRICT COMMISSION MEETING
TIME: 3 p.m.
LOCATION: 110 Metro Drive, Greenwood
AGENDA: Consideration of just compensation — rights of way Matthews Mill Village. Service reports. Other business. Adjourn.
THURSDAY
GREENWOOD COMMISSIONERS OF PUBLIC WORKS
TIME: 10 a.m.
LOCATION: 121 W. Court Ave., Greenwood
AGENDA: Bid opening - E-5-2022 — 1/0 primary URD wire. Approval of minutes. Department reports. Business: A. Vision Greenwood update B. Consideration of CPW Cares transfer C. Consideration of increases. Other business. Executives session to discuss legal and contractual matters.