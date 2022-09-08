Public meetings Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save THURSDAYGREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 51 BOARD OF TRUSTEESSPECIAL CALLED MEETINGTIME: 4 p.m.LOCATION: Ware Shoals Community LibraryAGENDA: Action items: WSHS – exterior lighting and wiring; WSMS — fire alarm replacement, proposal for naming gate at Tommy Davis Field.FRIDAYS.C. GOVERNOR’S SCHOOL FOR AGRICULTURE AT JOHN DE LA HOWETIME: 10:30 a.m.LOCATION: Shiflet HallAGENDA: Approval of agenda, approval of June 17 minutes, review of departmental reports, executive session, report on executive session, other business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 2022-2023 District Calendars 2022-2023 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander University Invites Public to Annual Constitution Day Program Aug 31, 2022 Three generations serve the criminal justice system Aug 31, 2022 Countybank Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Aug 31, 2022 Lander Offers On-Campus Job Fair Aug 31, 2022 Latest News +11 Alcaraz tops Sinner at 2:50 a.m.; latest US Open finish ever +12 Canada's horrific knife rampage over as last suspect dies +7 Conservation plan highlights Arabs' fraught ties to Israel +4 Tennessee-Pittsburgh tilt highlights Week 2 in the ACC +14 Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman charged with sharing harmful material on social mediaGreenwood woman charged with vandalizing prominent fountainGreenwood man facing sexual conduct chargeCoroner IDs victim of slaying in AbbevilleGreenwood man sought in early morning disturbanceLitter of puppies named after local businessesGreenville man faces gun, drug chargesCourt reprimands Greenwood County magistrate for outburstsSelf Regional, AAMC announce plans to affiliateDistrict 50 clarifies details of monkeypox case State News Abortion floor debate splits South Carolina Republicans Judge says SC electric chair, firing squad unconstitutional Rape, incest exceptions out of South Carolina abortion bill Pregnant Black activist serving 4 years for protest comments Stained glass Jesus stays church is turned into apartments