Public meetings
MONDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY BOARD OF VOTER REGISTRATION AND ELECTIONS
TIME: 11:30 a.m.
LOCATION: 600 Monument St., Room 104, Greenwood
AGENDA: Certification of petition candidates — soil and water commissioner. Certification of candidates for School District 50 trustee election. Certification of candidates town of Hodges municipal election. Certification of candidates for town of Troy election. Certification of candidates town of Ware Shoals municipal election. Certification of candidates city of Greenwood municipal election. Discussion of early voting centers. Discussion of next meeting — Oct. 6, 2022, 10 a.m., Room 13 Park Plaza Building.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 2 p.m.
LOCATION: 903 W. Greenwood St., Abbeville
AGENDA: New business — Resolution 2022-29 authorizing the expenditure of funds to purchase two E-One Top Mount Pumper fire trucks from Safe Industries for $804,580. Executive session. Action on executive session items.
GREENWOOD CITY COUNCIL
TIME: 5:30 p.m.
LOCATION: 520 Monument St., Room 207
AGENDA: Public hearings — 1. Consider ordinance number 22-016 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning approximately 53.52 acres of land, located at 1380 Bypass 25 SE, from general commercial to high density residential, second reading. Public appearance — 1. Recognize Kay Self to provide an annual report on progress of VisionGreenwood. New Business — 1. Administer oath of office to James R. Jones 2. Consider re-appointing Mike Butler to the Greenwood Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. 3. Consider authorizing the city manager to accept a 2022 Justice Assistance Grant in coordination with the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office. 4. Consider resolution number 22-011 authorizing the city manager to sign an infrastructure reimbursement agreement with Funderburk Group for cottages at Emerald Farms subdivision. 5. Consider ordinance number 22-018 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning approximately 32.5 +/- acres of land, located at 1427 Cambridge Ave. E., from institutional professional to high density residential. 6. Consider ordinance number 22-019 amending the city of Greenwood’s official zoning map by rezoning an 80+/- acre portion of a 293.74 +/- acre tract of land, located at 1501 Marshall Road, from R3 to R4. 7. Consider executive session to receive legal advice on business license violations and other matters covered by attorney-client privilege.
NINETY SIX TOWN COUNCIL
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: Ninety Six Depot
AGENDA: New business — 2019 and 2020 annual audit presentations. Standing committee reports. Executive session.
GREENWOOD COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 50 BOARD OF TRUSTEES
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 400 Glenwood St., Greenwood
AGENDA: Information items — 1. South Carolina School Board Association Update 2. District Updates: a. MTSS: Handle with Care/ACES b. Teacher shortage c. COVID Update 3. Executive session — Personnel matters, recommendations, vacancies and resignations 4. Action items: a. Personnel recommendations and vacancies.
TOWN OF DUE WEST
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 103 Main St., Due West.
AGENDA: Legislation: A. Ordinance number 03-2022 — An ordinance of the Town of Due West, S.C., authorizing the mayor to execute a contract for the collection of household garbage within the town with Michael Gambrell, DBA M&R Enterprises, for a period of 24 months. B. Ordinance number 04-2022 — First reading of ordinance number 04-2022 — an ordinance to adopt the town of Due West’s 2022-2023 comprehensive plan as mandated by the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Enabling Act of 1994, as amended; and to provide for the repeal of all prior comprehensive plans and ordinances. Reports. Announcements: 1. Town offices will be closed for Labor Day on Sept. 5, 2022 2. Due West’s annual fall festival will be held on Sept. 24, 2022 3. Regional advocacy meeting — Upper Savannah Council of Government at 11 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2022, at The Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., Greenwood, S.C. You can register online at masc.sc
TUESDAY
GREENWOOD COUNTY COUNCIL
TIME: 4 p.m.
LOCATION: Greenwood County Library
AGENDA: Executive session at 4 p.m. Regular public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Public comment. Old business: A. Consideration of boundary line agreements B. Second reading — a. Ordinance 2022-17 to remove two properties from the multi-county business park. New business: A. Consideration of marketing right and option agreement by and between L.B. Adams, Jr. and Margaret W. Adams, and Greenwood County. B. Consideration of the approval to accept timber bid from Walker and Walker Logging, LLC. C. Consideration of automatic aid agreements by and between the city of Greenwood and Greenwood County Fire Services. D. Capital Projects Sales Tax Quarterly Update. E. Consideration of the appointment of special tax district commissioners for the following subdivisions: Beech Lake, Harold O’Dell F. Update from the county treasurer’s office. G. Resolution 2022-23 regarding support to WCTel/WC Fiber, LLC in an effort to apply for South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff Broadband Grant or grants to provide broadband services in Greenwood County to benefit Greenwood County citizens. H. Resolution 2022-24 to amend the FY23 budget for completion of renovations at Park Plaza. First reading: 1. Ordinance 2022-19 to adopt certain building standards for the construction and maintenance of marine structures on Lake Greenwood.
MCCORMICK COUNTY COUNCIL MEETING
TIME: 6 p.m.
LOCATION: 610 South Mine St., McCormick
AGENDA: Speakers — 1. Tamala White 2. Clearwater Solutions. Decision items: 1. Council to consider accepting the resignation of Tamala White from the Planning Commission. 2. Council to consider accepting the resignation of Janis Lindsey from the Planning Commission. 3. Council to consider accepting the resignation of Gary Allen from the Planning Commission. 4. Council to consider accepting the resignation of Linda RIley from the Planning Commission. Executive session.